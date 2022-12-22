A new band on the scene locally may be called the Hot Mamas – but only one of the four songwriting women in the group is a mother.
A mom in real life, Mallory McKendry formed the music group in June with friend and collaborator Maria Leckey, of Staunton. Percussionist Casey Rolfe and Jess Young, both of Staunton joined soon after.
“She’s our only mom,” Young said, of McKendry. “The rest of us have like cats and stuff.”
The Hot Mamas are getting ready to record a debut album of original, Americana-style songs that highlight love, loss, friendship and women empowerment. Planning multiple projects in Harrisonburg, the quartet was awarded a grant from the Arts Council of the Valley to host a women’s songwriting competition and an album release show at Court Square Theater, slated for the spring.
The Arts Council of the Valley, which supports arts and art education in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, issues Advancing the Arts grants twice a year that fund individual artists or educational programs for the arts.
Along with the Hot Mamas, the Arts Council awarded over $9,000 total to seven programs and artists, including local artist Viktoriya Samoylov, for “Wounded Soul,” an art show about the war in Ukraine and nonprofit New Creation’s storefront for a mural.
Receiving around $1,000 in grant money, the Hot Mamas said they intended to serve the community in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with three upcoming projects.
On Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., the Hot Mamas will record its debut album at Clementine restaurant and venue in Harrisonburg, using part of the grant to mix and master their recording and duplicate CDs, members said.
All four members of the Hot Mamas are prolific songwriters. McKendry is a career musician and native of Keezletown who spent around 20 years working an unusual job as a vocalist for the U.S. Navy.
“Every time we would land – especially in hostile territory – they would send the band out first as a peacekeeping tool,” McKendry said.
McKendry said she started jamming and commiserating with fellow Stauntonian Maria Leckey, who is a native of Bridgewater. Leckey works as an art teacher in McGaheysville and who is a vocalist and plays the accordion for the band.
McKendry and Leckey said the original idea for the band was a collective, where there were no set members. However, when Staunton residents Casey Rolfe and Jess Young joined, they decided the band was complete.
It’s still kind of a collective but the four of us gelled so well,” McKendry said.
All four members of the Hot Mamas are prolific songwriters. The group already has a reputation for catchy hooks and unforgettable harmonies, after booking its very first show as an experiment at Barren Ridge Vineyards, in Fishersville, members said.
“There’s something about the hooks and things that are catching people’s attention,” McKendry said. “I’ve never done anything this fast with this level of response.”
Rolfe has a degree in percussion and is a native of Newport News. Rolfe brings a spunky style and unusual instruments to the group including a washboard and a bodhran – an Irish drum – along with powerful vocals.
Young is a native of Harrisonburg and a James Madison University alumna, who moved to Staunton during the pandemic, she said. Young has played the clarinet since childhood and plays the ukulele and banjo for the group, plus vocals.
Young, who owns her own resume-writing business, brings attention to detail to the group during the creative process and helped drive the application process for the arts grant. She came up with the idea for an all-women songwriting contest as a way to reach a lot of people in the community at once.
“We want to feature women who haven’t been professionally recorded before,” Young said. “Just people who have ideas and want to get them out there.”
Young and McKendry both said they got their start at different times performing at open mic nights at the Little Grill Collective, the North Main Street brunch spot that has been closed indefinitely since the fall, with no comments from worker-owners.
“It’s a nerve-wracking thing but it’s something you’ve got to do if you want to get to the next level,” Young said. “That was my songwriting beginning and singing beginning.”
The Hot Mamas plan to host the all-women songwriting competition at Court Square Theater this spring. They hope to offer a welcoming, warm environment for the competition, McKendry said.
“You’re going to be a better creator if you feel safe in that space,” McKendry said. “When you’re afraid, you don’t make great art -- typically. There’s probably someone out there bucking that.”
Finally, on May 20, the Hot Mamas will use part of the grant to host an album release show at Court Square Theater. The winner of the women’s songwriting competition will get to perform her song with the Hot Mamas as a backing band.
“The grant favors people who are also trying to contribute to the community,” Young said. “We felt like putting on a show of female songwriters brings more women into the limelight and gives them the experience of the show.”
