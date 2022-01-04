I am often asked how I learned computers, why I write, how long I have written these columns for the Daily News-Record, and how did I get to do the radio show on WSVA? So, for the first of my 2022 articles, let us review something I believe is boring, but you asked, a lot.
My computer experience came from a job; however, not a computer-related job. I was a banker who made large commercial loans at a bank in Virginia, but only projects out of state. I was always a gadget guy; I had a handheld calculator with the red LEDs and people “thought” I knew stuff. In 1981, the best financial programmable calculator ever made (still considered that by many), the HP-12C, came out. I got one for work and used the heck out of it for many years. The president of the bank came to me one day and asked, since I was the gadget guy, if I wanted to try something new. “Sure thing!” In come two guys with a big white thing with a screen. It was an IBM PC, model 5150 computer. The president told me to stop my current job for six months and learn how to use this new-fangled thing to make money for the bank. As the computer guys left, I asked them how to turn it on. It all started then. I took a class or two and realized I could hunt and peck to figure most of it out. Around 1992, I started teaching computer courses at technical centers and community colleges. In 1999, I became a full-time IT guy for the local cellphone company.
Next, how about this writing thing? I have a friend who has a friend and introduced us. She was a successful writer. She had about 12 novels under her belt, now more like 20, and many magazine articles. I talked to her about my desire, possibly like yours, to write the next “Great American Novel.” I had problems keeping it going after a couple of chapters. I would get bored and move on to something else. She suggested I write something smaller, regularly and keep it going, building up the habit of writing more often. I intelligently said, “Uh, like what and for who?” She said to write, you must write about something you enjoy and can talk about. As for the who, call your local paper and tell them your idea. So, I emailed the DN-R editor thinking, “No one wants to read something by a computer nerd.” I told him I would like to write a computer column for the local people. He said, “OK” right off the bat. My first column for the DN-R was published in January 2002. That means I just completed my 20th year writing. The novel still has starts and stops; mostly stops.
Finally, how about the computer radio talk show? Around 2006, I called WSVA and spoke to someone there. I asked if they had seen my articles in the DN-R. They said yes. I asked if they would like me to do an occasional computer talk show for the local listeners. He said thanks, but no thanks. Three years later, end of 2009, I received a call from someone else at WSVA asking if I could do a short blurb about some computer thing coming up. I said, “Sure!” I did a quarter hour talk on that now long-lost threat. He asked if I would like to do a monthly show. He said, “It could be interesting.” Dang straight dude! My first radio talk show was with Jim Britt on the third Monday of January 2010.
What could be next? TV! No, a professional told me I have “a face for radio.” Next week I will resume with the regular first one or two articles on 2021 in review. Happy 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.