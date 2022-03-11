Back in the old days, humility was the first of the Seven Virtues, pride the first of the Seven Deadly Sins.
Nowadays, we know better. We’re taught to put ourselves forward, grab all we can, beat the other guy to it. We all work on building our self-esteem and self-image.
It’s all about the image we present to the world.
That reminds me of an article that ran in The New Yorker during the 2014 Olympics in Russia.
“SOCHI (The Borowitz Report) — With the Olympics underway, hundreds of visitors to Sochi are complaining that they checked into expensive hotel rooms only to find them decorated with seminude portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The portraits, showing Mr. Putin shirtless and riding a variety of mammals, adorn the walls of virtually every hotel room constructed especially for the Olympics and were created at a cost of over two million dollars, Olympic officials said.”
One guest was appalled to find his room “dominated by a gigantic portrait of a shirtless Putin riding what appears to be a bear.”
When asked about it, Putin said the complaining guests were “babies who cry.”
Pride is certainly at the heart of his attacks on the people of Ukraine.
Can a leader — in any field, including politics — be strong yet humble? What is humility and what part does it play in human life?
Many of us think of humility as being a doormat, but that is far from true.
“Humility is an attitude of spiritual modesty that comes from understanding our place in the larger order of things,” writes Anna Katharina Schaffner, PhD, on PositivePsychology.com. “It entails not taking our desires, successes, or failings too seriously.”
In the past decade, psychologists have rediscovered the importance of humility, she writes. They’ve established fascinating links between humility and our ability to learn and be effective leaders.
The Greek philosopher Socrates held that wisdom is, above all, knowing what we don’t know. He taught an intellectual form of humility that freely acknowledges the gaps in our knowledge and seeks to address our blind spots.
“For a scientist, humility means accepting that you might be wrong, or that other people’s ideas might be better than yours,” writes Dr. Ruth Bancewicz for the Faraday Institute of Science and Religion. “So the focus is on the science, not on an individual’s ego.”
It seems that any scientist involved in research must approach his inquiry with humility.
Since humility is listed as a fruit of the Spirit in the New Testament, it should be a characteristic of spiritual leader. It was said of Moses, the leader of over 1 million Israelites, “Now Moses was a very humble man, more humble than anyone else on the face of the earth” (Numbers 12:3).
This is known as “servant leadership.”
Humility is marked by thankfulness, recognizing talents and resources for what they are: gifts to be faithful with, refine, and share with others. After all, what makes one person a great cook and another a great pianist? What makes one person good at making money and another at fixing broken things?
Our humility evokes others to appreciate us. A friend once admitted to me that much of what he aspired to in life was to evoke the envy of others.
Humility may be the source of true power.
According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, 67% of those who attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly remain sober in the long-term. And AA’s first step is one of humility: “We realized we were powerless over alcohol – that our lives had become unmanageable.”
Finally, humility is not something you do. It’s what you are.
