Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free monthly book-gifting program for all Harrisonburg and Rockingham County children under age 5, will be making its first book order Monday.
In a press release, The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is encouraging parents and caregivers to sign up by Sunday.
“Over 1,200 Harrisonburg-Rockingham children are enrolled to receive a free book every month up until they turn 5 years old. Sign-ups are year round but we don’t want families missing the opportunity to be included in the first book order,” said Amanda Bomfim, program officer of The Community Foundation, in a press release.
Those interested in their children receiving a free book every month can sign up online or via mail. Registrations received within 10 weeks of the child’s fifth birthday cannot be processed in time for the child to receive a book from the Imagination Library, the release stated. For more information on how to sign up, go towww.tcfhr.org.
- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.