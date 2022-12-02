Several years ago a friend gave me a book of great significance: The New Testament, a translation by David Bentley Hart.
This is not a pretty translation, but more literal.
In its pages, I find a man, Jesus, who loves people, loves life, and is totally devoted to healing and teaching. He models a version of the world — a kingdom, if you will — that’s rooted in love, friendship and community.
Aren’t these qualities what Christmas is all about?
It’s unfortunate that, while Christ is also in the name of Christianity, that religion does not always embody the themes of love, friendship and community.
In the Gospels, it doesn’t seem that Jesus wanted to establish a formal institution. That didn’t happen until after he was gone.
While the Church can be a place of beauty and hope, it’s also full of humans with all of their warts. I feel fortunate to have the ability to separate my knowledge and experience of the religion from my experience and knowledge of Christ.
Taking Christ’s name out of Christmas doesn’t remove the qualities of Christ that exemplify the holiday season. The generosity, hopes for peace, goodwill to all and joyful activities all remain.
It’s disturbing to find that people want to remove Nativity scenes from public places because it offends them. America has always been a “melting pot” of people from all manner of cultures and religions around the world.
We see evidence of this every day here in the Valley. We drive by mosques, synagogues, Buddhist zendos, storefront fellowships, steepled churches, Eastern Orthodox churches. We’ve enjoyed the new restaurants in the area, such as Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Mexican, Peruvian, Cuban, Indian and more.
Once you start removing evidence of our diversity, where does it stop?
As grown-ups, we know there is much in life that goes against our preferences.
During the Christmas season, we all have the opportunity to ponder the Spirit. The glorious choral music, the ringing bells, the multicolored lights, the gaily-wrapped gifts, the beauty of the Christmas tree … all delight us because they are not part of our everyday experience. They point to another way of being.
The Spirit nudges us all — no matter our religion or lack thereof — to transcend, to search beyond ourselves to unexplored places and deeper meaning.
Church steeples, tall buildings and ascending rockets all take our gaze upward. We all need the Spirit.
At Christmas, the incarnation speaks of God’s gaze downward to the earth.
My 1939 Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines incarnation as “the union of divinity with humanity in Christ.”
This happened, if the Bible is to be believed, by way of the Spirit hovering over and impregnating a woman. And in my struggle whereby reason combines with disappointment to oppose faith, I come once again to this story, this tale, this myth of God in the flesh, Jesus.
Jesus is like a superhero. But he doesn’t save the world through violence. He is less like Batman, Superman and Spiderman, more like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. Or rather, they were like him. As peaceful revolutionaries, they, like Jesus, saved people by empowering them and by speaking truth to power.
A few Decembers ago I ran into some friends who kept shaking my hand and saying MERRY CHRISTMAS quite emphatically. It was kind of creepy, actually.
They need not worry.
Nobody has to tell us to keep Christ in Christmas. As we decorate our trees, shop for gifts, gather with friends, share what we have and smile at strangers, Christ is here, with us and in us.
Christ is here.
