One cool thing about being retired is that you get to try things you’ve never done before.
This week I experienced my first rails-to-trails. It was like a one-day vacation.
On Wednesday morning, two friends and I threw (not literally) our bikes into the back of a pickup truck and drove 90 minutes southwest to Covington, where we rode the Jackson River Scenic Trail.
This broad, flat trail, made of fine crushed gravel, runs mostly along the Jackson River for 14.4 miles.
Just a few minutes north of town off of Va. 220, we pulled into a large parking area. We were surprised to see an adjacent private outfitter’s shop where you can rent kayaks and bicycles.
After a visit to the (clean) bathroom (with running water) and a glance at the encased trail map, we were off.
The trail was wide enough for us to ride three abreast so we cruised at a comfortable pace — around 10 mph — chatting a bit with long pauses of silence to take in the scenery. We passed only a few other trail users, on foot and wheels, during our three-hour tour.
Considering the mountainous Allegheny Highlands area around us, the trail was amazingly flat. Such is the advantage of creating a trail on an old railroad bed. This had been the Hot Springs Branch of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. We detected only a slight grade along a few stretches. Indeed, a few of the walkers enjoying the trail could be considered elderly.
We suspected that some of the walkers we encountered near the access points were local users. Also, while researching the trail online, I read comments from people who’d traveled from a distance to experience the trail, staying overnight in a nearby town.
Along the way we encountered waterfalls, high-rising rock formations and lovely wildflowers, as well as views of open fields, farmland and mountains.
Thoughtful features of the trail include picnic tables, split-rail fence, several other access points and bathrooms.
As we approached the end of the trail — just east of Lake Mumaw — we began to get hungry and picked up our pace. I’d brought a couple of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and an apple. My friends brought similar sandwiches, protein bars, nuts and tangerines. A well-deserved and delicious repast.
On the way back we stopped at the “Swinging Bridge” sign. It turned out to be an old but sturdy bridge that spanned the river.
I must admit to becoming a bit weary on the return trip. The gravel surface offered a bit more resistance than the paved roads I usually ride on. Plus I was on my road bike. When I do another rail-to-trail, I’ll ride my hybrid, which is made for such surfaces.
My two friends were perfect companions for such an outing. But then, they’d had other rails-to-trails adventures in other parts of Virginia: the High Bridge Trail near Farmville and the Virginia Capital Trail that runs between Richmond and Williamsburg, along with the Greenbrier River Rail Trail in West Virginia.
We talked about how much we looked forward to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail between Broadway and Front Royal, a multiuse almost 50-mile trail that will connect communities, businesses, schools, cultural centers and historic resources.
The completion of this vision is still a few years up the proverbial road, so I plan to stay in good bicycling condition for the day when I can ride the whole thing. But not all in one day.
It will be a vacation in my own backyard.
