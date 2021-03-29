From April to October each year, Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA experiences kitten season — a period where a large influx of cats arrive at the shelter. To help ease the new furry friends transition into their temporary homes, RHSPCA is hosting a kitten shower.
Cats rival bunnies for the title of busiest prolific breeders, and the RHSPCA is expecting dozens of kittens to arrive this year. From Monday through April 3, donors can help alleviate the discomfort of arriving animals by donating to the shelter.
The Amazon wish list registry includes everything from milk powder to playpens, and donations are being collected in the lobby.
According to the press release, nearly 1,000 kittens came into RHSPCA's care in 2020, 75% of which arrived during kitten season.
Through the end of March, the RHSPCA is also hosting a fundraiser called Perfectly Imperfect Portraits. Volunteers will draw an amateur portrait of your pet for a donation of $15 or more.
Marketing and fundraising manager Tiffany Corbin said the fundraiser was very successful at the start of the month but began tapering out in recent weeks.
"It's been so fun to see what the volunteer 'artists' come up with. No matter their skill level, they're all trying really hard to make nice pieces for our donors," she said in a press release. "This is a great way for us to engage the community to raise much-needed funds for the care of our animals. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.