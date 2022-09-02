Memorial Day and Labor Day are the bookends of summer.
On Long Island, Memorial Day was always the first day at the beach. The ferries to Fire Island began their busy summer schedule and the traffic to beaches “out East” was bumper to bumper.
Me and my friends packed everything we could carry on the ferry for a day at the beach: bathing suits, beach blankets, towels, suntan lotion, Sun-In, Frisbees, beach balls, transistor radio, magazines, snacks and a cooler full of drinks and Banquet fried chicken.
Once there, we carried all our stuff on the boardwalks across the narrow barrier island to our beach of choice, Leja Beach. Once we secured our tiny patch of real estate on the crowded sand, we settled in for the day.
We made this trip several times during the summer.
Labor Day was a different story. It was a family day.
Grandma Still used to have a cookout on Labor Day. It always included my family — my mom, dad and three siblings — and my Uncle Bob, Aunt Clara and cousin, JoAnn. Older relatives from Yonkers and Connecticut attended when they could.
Grandma had a croquet court set up in her yard, which kids and adults enjoyed playing.
We ate corn from the garden. When it was ready, my dad would mimic a New York City street vendor and shout, “Hot corn! Hot corn!”
My German aunt, on the other hand, would point out that they never served buns cold in Germany, saying “Colt puns! Colt puns!”
Along with the usual hot dogs and hamburgers, we had my mom’s most delicious potato salad in the world. To this day, whenever I serve this potato salad, people comment on how good it is. The Husband — who formerly did not like potato salad — claims it’s why he married me.
Grandma lived on Montauk Highway, which runs the length of Long Island, from Queens out to Montauk Point. For a well-traveled road, however, it was relatively quiet compared to now.
Before we moved to Virginia, the Husband and I lived across the street from Grandma, at the back of a field in a converted dairy barn. (Now this is all a shopping center.)
Running along the back of Grandma’s property is the Long Island Railroad, which runs passengers along South Shore towns all day long and into the night. Whenever the train rumbled by, all the crystal in Grandma’s glass china cabinet trembled, creating a tinkling music I can still hear.
Bayport, where she lived, is a hamlet, which is defined as, “in New York state, an unincorporated community that is within a town and is not a part of a village.”
Blue Point, the next town up the highway, is also a hamlet. The two share the same school system and so in that sense are one community. During my childhood I lived in various houses in both towns.
Both are on the Great South Bay.
When I was a kid, we didn’t go to school during summer vacation. School started on the Wednesday after Labor Day. It’s still that way.
In the weeks before school started, we took trips to the Colony Shop, a children’s clothing store in Patchogue, which was on the other side of Blue Point and had a large downtown shopping district. Mom bought new sweaters, skirts and blouses, which, as the oldest of three girls, I was excited to wear, along with leather penny loafers. My sisters wore my hand-me-downs.
These days for me, Labor Day brings September brings cooler temps, open windows, school buses, turning leaves, pumpkins and mountain hikes.
And so the end of summer.
