Liz wrote to me a couple of weeks ago and wanted to know what may be wrong with her computer. She told me that the battery would not charge when she plugged in her notebook. That sounded to me like a battery issue, since that is the first sign of your laptop battery or possibly charger going dead. There are several signs of battery problems. The second is that Windows will warn you that your battery is having an issue and may advise you to replace it, or run the Power Troubleshooter. It will tell you how to proceed if it does. The third one that you will notice right away is that your computer may shut down or possibly reboot without warning, and without reason or explanation.
The laptop battery is one of the most important components in a laptop. It is what makes it possible to use the computer without being plugged in or portable. The battery provides power to the laptop when it is not connected to an external power source. Keep in mind that if your battery is positively, absolutely dead, the laptop will still operate as it should when plugged into an electrical outlet. If your computer does not work then, it may well be your charger or cable that is the cause. Also, check for power in the outlet you are using.
Most laptop computer batteries have a two-year warranty. So, as unbelievable as it is, sometime shortly after that time, it may need to be replaced. I suggest replacing laptop batteries every two to four years to avoid problems. They are usually not too expensive. For instance, I got a high-end one for my last laptop, and it cost about $50. Yes, more than I want to pay, but a lot less than a new laptop. Once a computer model is several years old, the parts come down in price. Mine originally cost nearly $120.
There are a couple of things I suggest you do to prevent your battery from wearing out as quickly as it could.
The first thing you should do is check the power settings on your computer. If you have set the computer to go into sleep mode or hibernate mode after a period of inactivity, then this could cause your battery to wear faster than normal.
Depending on your version of Windows, first, check your Power and Sleep settings. Open Settings from the Start menu. Scroll down to the Power and Sleep option. Then, find Screen and Sleep section. You may also be able to type “power and sleep” from the start menu and click that. Under each, there will be time options/intervals available. Be sure to pick a low time interval in the drop-down field under Screen. Under the Sleep section, you can set your computer to enter the Sleep mode around 10-15 minutes when it’s unplugged. The lower the time, the better for battery conservation.
You may also want to click on the “Advanced power settings” link and see if you can find settings to use less battery. Remember, less battery means less “on” time.
Next, if you are not using Bluetooth, shut it off. Be careful, if you are using a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard they will stop. Also, a headset, speakers and any other Bluetooth-activated devices paired to your computer. The simplest way to stop Bluetooth is to click your Windows Start Menu, or just press the Windows key on the lower-left of your keyboard, and type “Bluetooth.” Select “Bluetooth and other devices” when it appears in the list. On that screen use your mouse and click the On/Off button. Close the window and you are good to go.
Out of space for this week. Next week, we will look at several other useful tips about your laptop battery.
