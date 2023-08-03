In July 1980, at a Fishnet Festival in Front Royal, a speaker named Winkie Pratney said World War III was going to occur within two to three years, linking current events with the Bible.
Because this minister was supposed to be an authority on biblical prophecy, I believed him. I even told other people about it.
This type of thing used to happen to me more than I care to admit. Not just in the religious realm, but science, politics and every other topic. Blanket statements I swallowed whole, no questions asked.
I was gullible.
Over time, I learned to ask questions, to look for references, to check experts’ credibility, to track information back to its source.
As my friend, Kelly Mallatt, says, “You don’t have to be intelligent, just curious.”
Years after I thought I’d learned my lesson, I wrote a column in which I used a quote from a Richard Dawkins book, “The Blind Watchmaker: Why the Evidence of Evolution Reveals a Universe Without Design,” linking it with a quote from another scientist, Frances Crick.
When a reader wrote to say me I’d used the quotes out of context, my heart sank. I’d been caught red-handed.
Actually, I had quoted a third expert, William Dembski, a mathematician and proponent of intelligent design, who had linked the two quotes together.
After borrowing the Dawkins book from the library and reading the quote, I realized it had been lifted out of context. Or perhaps that I’d taken Dembski’s quote out of his context.
Anyway, I wrote a column admitting my error.
So I’ve become quite a cynic. I question everything.
“Where did you read — or hear — that?”
“Where did they get their information?”
“What is their motive for saying that?”
“Why?”
That’s how we learn, right? By asking questions? By being curious?
Sound bites, blanket dismissals and emotional appeals don’t cut it with me.
If it’s an issue that interests or affects me or someone I care about, and/or I suspect there’s profit or power to be gained, I take the time to track it down, all the way back to the source or as far back as I can find.
Sometimes this means reading a whole speech to put context around a sound bite or reading abstracts and conclusions in research papers.
Often I find that the source evidence does not support the expert or news outlet’s assertions. Why are the facts misrepresented? These days, it’s usually a matter of following the money.
Sometimes I voice my questions, but more often than not, I don’t. People, in general, don’t want to think, to weigh evidence, to hear dissension, to listen to unpopular opinions. Rather than engage in respectful discussion, they get angry and start calling you names.
We do young people a great disservice when we defame and cancel the curious. In school, students should learn how to think, not what to think.
Actually, the phrase “I think” is disappearing from our everyday speech, in favor of “I feel like,” which is a subjective, and therefore inarguable, term. What one feels necessitates no thought.
It’s sounds mean, but most people want to be told what to think, like I used to. They don’t question the popular narrative.
“The preacher said … .”
“They said on the news … .”
“Dr. So-and-So told me … .”
Really?
As for all the issues I don’t have the time or energy to track down, I have no opinion. You want to know what I think?
I don’t know. I don’t have enough information.
