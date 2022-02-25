Do you “give up” something for Lent?
In the liturgical church world, the season between Ash Wednesday and Easter is known as Lent. It lasts for six and a half weeks or 46 days; not counting Sundays brings it to 40 days. During this time, Christians abstain from something that stands between them and following God more closely.
This can take many forms.
As I consider my own Lenten observance for this year, I checked out what others are doing.
The Irish, for instance, are prone to give up drinking, smoking and/or swearing. And gosh do the Irish love to swear. On my first visit to the Emerald Isle many years ago, I was surprised at how many times they could drop the f-bomb into a sentence.
For a people known for its great poets, it seems so unimaginative to use the f-word instead of a huge and equally colorful selection of verbs, nouns and adjectives. (In settings where the f-word may be inappropriate, the acceptable word is “feck.”)
But I digress.
The Roman Catholic Church requires members to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent.
“Other forms of ‘fasting,’ especially regarding alcoholic drink, needless television, video games, Internet use and social entertainment, is of true spiritual value and is strongly encouraged,” says an article posted by the Catholic News Agency.
Attending Mass and giving to the poor are suggested.
The Eastern Orthodox church, which has a slightly different Lenten season, is rather more strict in its fasting requirements. Adherents are obligated to abstain from meat, dairy, eggs, fish, alcohol and oil, some during the week and some on weekends, throughout the time.
Most other liturgical churches do not have rules about Lent, just suggestions. Individual churches and persons may set their own parameters.
Although I do not regularly attend church, I practice a lot of the disciplines that Christians do, including observing Lent. I usually find something from which to abstain and something to practice during the 40 days.
Over the last few years, I have often abstained from Facebook. One year, I forgot to rejoin until, like, September.
However, I realize now that what I really need to abstain from is scrolling.
Social media and online companies’ business model is specifically designed to invade our attention in order to keep us scrolling. So falling into the scrolling vortex is not exactly my fault. I’m being manipulated.
I have managed to gain a bit of control over this huge suck on my time and intelligence. Before I log on — and yes, I do log out every time I leave the website — I check the time and decide at what time I will end my session.
But the first part of my feed is full of ads from businesses I have chosen to follow and many I have not. When I finally come upon some friends’ posts, there are only about a half-dozen from several days before, posts I’ve seen before.
It’s frustrating. Switching to “most recent” doesn’t help.
All that to say I have better things to do with my time, like read worthwhile books and articles, take walks and bicycle rides, sew, bake, clean, go for a walk, meditate, write, volunteer … . You see where this is going.
So during the time I would spend scrolling, during Lent I will have the time to do any or all of those things.
Also, I’ll do some intentional scrolling by pursuing the divine in ancient, mystical and modern scrolls.
I will pursue fellowship with friends and family by calling, visiting and writing.
Imagine that.
