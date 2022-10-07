As one ages, it becomes tempting to resort to behaviors that were not characteristic of one when young.
Perhaps you’ve heard of the "17th Century Nun’s Prayer"? It starts thus:
“Lord, though knowest better than I know myself that I am growing older and will someday be old.” She goes on to ask God specific ways to grow old gracefully. For instance:
“Keep me from the fatal habit of thinking I must say something on every subject and on every occasion. Release me from craving to straighten out everybody's affairs. … With my vast store of wisdom, it seems a pity not to use it all, but Thou knowest, Lord, that I want a few friends at the end.”
Margaret Atwood notes this tendency in herself in a "Reader’s Digest" (June 2022) article, “Advice to the Young.” While shopping with her daughter in a cheese store, she hears a young man asking the clerk for meringue sugar, which his wife charged him with finding.
Without any forethought, Atwood hears herself saying, “Don’t buy icing sugar; this isn’t what your wife wants. …” And then she goes on and on about the pros and cons of various sugars. She’s still talking when her daughter physically hauls her out of the store.
Atwood swears there’s a “hormone in the brain” that takes over when a younger person has a quandary, like how to get the lids off jars or the beet stains out of tablecloths, “and reams of helpful hints unscroll out of your mouth like a runaway roll of toilet paper falling down the stairs.”
The nun’s prayer continues, “Keep my mind free from the recital of endless details; give me wings to get to that point.”
When a friend or family member tells a story, backfilling it with information that seems so vital to relate but which taxes my patience, I realize I’ve heard myself doing the same thing. And I think, “Is that what I sound like?”
The nun goes on: “Seal my lips on my aches and pains. They are increasing, and love of rehearsing them is becoming sweeter as the years go by.”
Is this not the most boring of boring conversations? However, young people must beware of encouraging this type of talk when inquiring about an elder person’s health. Perhaps it is best to avoid that topic altogether.
It recently occurred to me that when I hear myself launching into a description of the ongoing pains from various bicycling incidents, I have the option of stopping midsentence and changing the subject. I have actually tried this with The Husband and he didn’t even notice.
“I dare not ask for improved memory,” prays the nun, “but for a growing humility and a lessing cocksureness when my memory seems to clash with the memories of others.”
Memory is a tricky thing, prone to our filters, our perceptions of and responses to events. Case in point: When my siblings and I discuss childhood experiences, we each have very different versions of the exact same incident.
The nun concludes:
“Keep me reasonably sweet; I do not want to be a Saint—some of them are so hard to live with—but a sour old person is one of the crowning works of the devil.”
I want to be the kind of old person that young people like to be around.
In this world that’s so different from the 20th century world in which I grew up, the nun prays, “Give me the ability to see good things in unexpected places, and talents in unexpected people.
“And, give me, O Lord, the grace to tell them so.”
In other words, grant me grace at all times!
