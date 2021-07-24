For those who are creative enough, life’s “happy little accidents” as Bob Ross called them — the stains, the rips, the tears, the bumps in the road — can turn into something beautiful.
For Jennifer Taylor, camp director and visual arts instructor at Rocktown School of the Arts Pop-up Summer Camp, that’s what art education is all about.
“I’m a firm believer that art teaches problem solving,” Taylor said. “When you are working on a painting or fitting pieces of tile together, you are constantly solving problems.”
Amid a flurry of colored paper and a worktable filled with small pieces of colored glass encircling a work-in-progress mosaic depicting a magnifying glass, campers work on crafts, learn to sing, play instruments and perform theatrically over eight separate weeks of camp with different visual and performing arts topics.
While it may seem hectic at times, Taylor said she tries to go with the flow.
“I have anxiety, I have insomnia, I have all that,” Taylor said. “But when I’m here, I try to be relaxed.”
The camp takes place within the oak-paneled walls of an old office space on West Bruce Street in Harrisonburg. The unassuming building is graced with window-marker signs denoting the camp and some of Taylor’s oil paintings, along with group projects made by campers, like a friendly dragon made out of found art pieces attached to pegboard.
“I wanted them to have an opportunity to do something unusual here,” Taylor said. “We have coloring and painting, but the glass mosaics and found art are something really special to this camp.”
During the weeks of musical performance, campers jammed to pop songs using Boomwhackers, a classroom instrument that teaches diatonic scale, and a DVD game akin to Guitar Hero. Other activities included bubbly printmaking, using soapy water and paint while blowing air through a straw onto a piece of paper.
“Sometimes it’s very quiet when all of the campers are focusing on their art,” said Mary Kirkwood, a rising senior at Spotswood High School who leads the performing arts sections. “Other times I have campers meowing and barking at me. It’s a little bit of everything.”
Last week, the one-act play section of camp finished off with a performance of “The Case of the Stolen Watch,” a whodunit, which the campers learned during the week and then performed to a small audience of family members on Friday.
When the character “Renee,” played by 6-year-old Rebecca Roth, was revealed as the culprit, the small audience let out a resounding ooh sound.
“My granddaughter told me that she’s not going back to Waterman Elementary School this fall,” said Linda Roth. “She wants to go to school here instead. She absolutely loves it.”
The Rocktown School of the Arts is a work in progress.
Taylor, who’s also on the board of directors for Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline and served as a Girl Scout Troop leader for 13 years, said she’s hoping to find a permanent location for Rocktown School of the Arts, which she envisions as a haven for artists of all ages, an open studio where community members can pay a flat fee to use art supplies.
“This is just the beginning,” Taylor said. “There’s no art learning center in Harrisonburg right now. It’s definitely a need.”
