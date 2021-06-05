Abe Kaufman thought he prepared for everything.
What he didn’t expect was the incessant buzzing.
The 38-year-old cycling enthusiast and Harrisonburg resident had a gnat caught in his ear for over 12 hours of his 55-hour ride on the TransVirginia bike route — a 550-mile mostly unpaved bike trail that runs through the Virginia backcountry.
Kaufman was one of two Harrisonburg residents who set records at a recent Grand Depart on the trail, an event where roughly 50 cyclists took off at the same time from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Even with the gnat, Kaufman rode the 550 miles from D.C. to Damascus in 55 hours and 21 minutes, setting the fastest known time for the TransVA 550 Route, the longest version.
When he reached the finish line in Damascus, a small town in southwest Virginia, Kaufman’s finishing speed was 8 mph.
“I was a little delirious,” Kaufman said. “When I rolled through the finish line people were probably saying, ‘Is that the guy that’s finishing first?’”
Damascus is known as a crossroads of major trails including the Appalachian Trail.
“There were some AT hikers there, it was really cool,” Kaufman said. “I got to the finish line and just laid on the ground for a minute.”
Joanna Friesen, 26, rode the 215-mile DC-to-Harrisonburg stretch of the route in just under 19 hours.
This isn’t like hopping on I-81 from DC to Harrisonburg. The DC-to-Harrisonburg stretch is an unpaved gravel path that traces the western border of Virginia — adding at least 70 miles to the trip.
Friesen, who works as a triathlon coach at Eastern Mennonite University, said she felt prepared for the ride.
“I’ve done a 200-mile bike ride before,” Friesen said. “So this was a good step up.”
Friesen didn’t bring any sleeping gear and was determined to do the 215-mile ride in a single day.
Part of the few things Friesen brought were an All-City Space Horse bike, two refillable water bottles and a rubber duck attached to her handlebars.
Friesen said the route grew more familiar as it approached Harrisonburg, and that she liked the solitude and the cooler air once the sun set.
She also got to see a lot of wildlife including one very competitive skunk.
“It was running on the trail in front of me,” Friesen said. “Maybe I startled it but it just kept running straight ahead.”
“Maybe the skunk was racing me,” Friesen added with a laugh.
She rolled into Court Square around 1 a.m., meeting her husband and their goldendoodle, Hemi.
Both Friesen and Kaufman said the weather during the ride was hotter than they prefer, and Friesen said she was preoccupied with staying hydrated during the daylight hours of her ride.
Kaufman spent a total of nine hours stopped during the whole weekend — including sleeping, eating and bathroom breaks.
He said he got about four hours of sleep on the first night, and around an hour of sleep the second night behind a quiet church near the trail.
“There’s a wide spectrum of riders out there,” Kaufman said. “I’m sure somebody else can do it in sub-48 — under two days.”
The TransVirginia bike route is a “bikepacking trail” — a new trend in cycling based on the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route that crisscrosses the Continental Divide from Alberta, Canada, to New Mexico.
“Bikepacking is the middle ground between mountain biking, which is really technical, and regular touring on a paved road,” said David Landis, creator of the route. “The idea is to expose people to these beautiful public lands in a way that’s accessible.”
Landis, also owner of Village to Village Press, focused on making the amenities along the trail clear and easy to find.
A PDF on the TransVirginia website lists every store, campsite and place to refill water along the trail. There are nine-day and 13-day itineraries available for those interested in touring the route at different paces.
According to Landis, Harrisonburg has strong cycling culture due to its proximity to cream-of-the-crop cycling locales, like George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park along with other local trails and backcountry.
Kyle Lawrence, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, says the vibrant community emerged from the bottom up.
“Our grassroots cycling community has been shaped by the terrain and [Harrisonburg’s] proximity to public land,” Lawrence said.
Landis said the May 22 Grand Depart is the biggest they’ve had so far.
“Participation has been doubling every time we do a Grand Depart,” Landis said. “The community in Harrisonburg is super strong.”
