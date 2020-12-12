Forty-thousand dollars to insulate and repair the shreds of ceiling barely clinging to rafters. Eight-thousand more to install new doors.
The physical tremors of October’s explosion in Harrisonburg’s Miller Circle have long subsided, but owners of the damaged and destroyed businesses are still financially reeling. As an ode to better days and hope to support the impacted businesses, several musical acts are collaborating on the Miller Circle Mixtape, a hometown and local livestream show for and by the Valley.
Hosted by Charlottesville’s The Front Porch and WNRN, eight bands with roots in the Valley and recording history at Blue Sprocket Sound, one said destroyed business, are performing a virtual concert to uplift the GoFundMe and support links for the impacted businesses.
During the early hours of Oct. 17, a gas explosion rocked a shopping center on the outskirt of downtown Harrisonburg. Funky’s Skate House was spared obliteration, but suffered extensive damage inside. Owner Joanne Wills is working to rebuild the shaken and shattered roller rink, but with rising costs and $3,007 raised of its $10,000 goal as of Friday, she said reopening Funky’s shapes out to a daunting to-do list.
“I’ve got no insurance, and from what my lawyer’s saying, the guys whose building blew up was not too well insured either, so it’s not looking good that way. I’m not holding my breath for that,” Wills said. “My husband was retired and he’s gone back to work to pay for it. So we’re doing the best that we can, really.”
Event co-organizer Eric Sites said the inspiration to put on Miller Circle Mixtape came from the success of previous livestreams and shows dedicated to the GoFundMe split between Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket Sound, two prominent small businesses in town that provided stability to the local music scene before the incident.
“We realized it wasn’t just music businesses affected, so we wanted to put together this event to draw more people into the community and from there it expanded to celebrating artists who worked at Blue Sprocket,” Sites said.
Rev. Bill Howard of The Judy Chops is emceeing the event, which features 15-minute performances from eight musical acts that got their start in the area, such as bluesy rock trio Prince Bellerose, hometown heroes Illiterate Light and hip-hop artist Grayling Skyy.
“It’s gonna be cool. Once we were doing it, I was like, man, this is a great concert,” Howard said. “I genuinely like every band on the list. It’s a well-curated list, it’s not just one genre.”
Hometown Music is the first of the exploded shops to reopen. February would be eight years for the local music store on Miller Circle, but thanks to the financial support of artist donations and a split GoFundMe with more than $24,000, Hometown Music reopened at the end of November at the former Bowman Auction building on South High Street.
Shop owner Chuck Marks has sold musical equipment for nearly 40 years and said the latest iteration of Hometown Music is hopefully a temporary space, but the support of previous customers, friends and neighbors has renewed his belief in his work.
“We were really the last store left in town that carries the products we do,” he said. “Things people have done to help us out financially and really just the encouragement we’ve got from throughout the community, making me feel like it’s something that’s wanted and needed and worth doing.”
The show will be available for streaming on WNRN’s Facebook and YouTube channels starting at 7 p.m. today.
“The dramatic response we had from the fire and explosion was beyond what I recognized before, and I think that’s really meant a lot to me,” Marks said. “There’s a sense of family in the musicians in the area, and I think the community as well coming together has been a really special thing.”
