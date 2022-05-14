Rob Morgan, 39, of Bridgewater, started playing pickleball as a way to get some exercise and have fun.
A board game enthusiast, Morgan started developing a card game based on pickleball last winter. Morgan said he hoped the game would make a splash in the pickleball community, which includes celebrities like actor Matthew Perry and author Brené Brown.
“The pickleball community is addicted to the sport,” Morgan said. “There are quite a few celebrities who got into it. Ellen [DeGeneres] is into it.”
Pickleball Smash was released for pre-orders on April 1 and officially launched May 1. The reception was encouraging, Morgan said, with over 100 pre-orders in the month of April. The game was featured on the blog Crazy Pickleball Lady, run by Betsy Kenniston.
Morgan said there are around 30 pickleball tournaments each weekend throughout the U.S., and many championship games are now being televised. To promote the game, Morgan said he will be attending six pickleball tournaments in different states in the coming weeks to offer giveaways and make sponsorship deals.
An avid player, Morgan said he started playing pickleball about five years ago and is a member of Pickleball HBurg, which plays at the pickleball complex at Morrison Park. The complex has four courts designated especially for the game.
"Anyone can pick it up,” Morgan said. “On a Saturday at Morrison, you have everyone from high-schoolers who play tennis, up to 80-year-old guys who are retired and all they do is pickleball. Just about anybody can pick it up and play.”
Morgan said retirees are also a big demographic for card games, so he hoped to reach plenty of people over 65.
“Pickleball has just been a real popular thing for people my age that don’t want to run quite as much as tennis but have an athletic time,” said Libby Kiser, a retired teacher who works part-time at Timeless Toys.
A trick-taking card game, Pickleball Smash is based on the real moves played in pickleball. Harder moves, like “around the pole," get more points than a “dink,” that is only worth one point in Pickleball Smash.
“It’s the easiest shot, it’s kind of what pickleball the sport is all about,” Morgan said. “As you move up in point value, a drop shot is a little more complicated, a smash is when you hit it hard at somebody and [around the pole] is kind of the pinnacle of a pickleball shot.”
Collect three matching tricks in your hand and place them on the table to earn the point value of that trick. The first person to collect enough tricks to add up to 11 points wins, but watch out, because other players can steal tricks and swap cards.
There’s no special name for winning a game of pickleball, Morgan said, while playing the game at a large table in the Shenandoah Heritage Market.
Small orange boxes of Pickleball Smash are currently available alongside pickleball rackets and whiffle balls at Timeless Toys, a toy store in the Shenandoah Heritage Market. The card game will also be available at Puzzle Palooza, a toy store in Occoquan starting next week.
“We have the paddles, the balls, we have a full set that comes with the net and everything,” said Justin Pillichody, social media manager for Timeless Toys. “When Rob said he has that pickleball game, we said, ‘perfect, that will go great with this.’”
While it’s only available in two retail stores, Pickleball Smash, for 2-4 players, ages 8 and up is for sale online by visiting pickleballsmash.net.
