“Contentment. I’m 25, and I’ve never known it.”
Well, duh. At 25, who has? Monty, a 1924 Olympic athlete in the film “Chariots of Fire,” goes on to compare himself to several of his friends, explaining how everyone has it together but him.
Will Monty ever know contentment? Only if he stops measuring himself against what he “should” be by comparing himself to others.
“Chariots of Fire” is a movie I return to again and again. Like any good work of art, any good story, its layers reveal themselves with each viewing. It never fails to give me new insight or fresh inspiration.
One of the books I return to frequently is “A Severed Wasp” by Madeleine L’Engle. It’s about Katherine Forrester Vigneras, a renowned concert pianist who returns from living for decades in Europe to retire in New York City.
From the distance of age and experience, she looks back over her life, which has elements of joy, hard work, fame, romance, tragedy, confusion. As the story progresses, she comes to be at peace with all she has been and done, all of her painful mistakes, and where she is now. She is content.
Perhaps that’s why I’ve read this book so many times, hoping to find peace with my own past, like W.B. Yeats describes in these lines: I am content to follow to its source Every event in action or in thought; Measure the lot; forgive myself the lot! But this comparing of ourselves with others is counter-productive. As it says in 2 Corinthians,
“When they measure themselves by one another, and compare themselves with one another, they are without understanding.”
According to the Myers-Briggs personality profile, I’m an INFJ — introvert, intuitive, feeling, judging. INFJs make up 1.5% of the population, the rarest of the types. Sometimes I feel not rare, but weird.
As a teenager, I wished to be more daring, outgoing and witty. I wanted to look like Annette Funicello, to have a great singing voice and better handwriting. As a young mother, I wished I could keep my house as tidy as my friends’ houses.
I had opted to be a stay-at-home mom, but that didn’t stop me from wishing for a bigger house, stylish clothes and lunch dates with friends.
And though my weight was healthy, I always felt fat.
Running alongside contentment, in a seeming paradox, is aspiration. Always there is a struggle for better. Better than who I am, what I have, where I live, what I do. Other than this life, here now.
It’s like when you’re hiking and you can’t wait to reach the top of the mountain. Yet when you do, there ahead on the path is another crest. When will it stop? Should it?
“What can we expect when we aspire as we do, yet remain what we are?” writes Elizabeth Goudge in “Pilgrim’s Inn.”
Evelyn Underhill, the spirituality writer, talks about the “three deep cravings of the self.” The first makes him a pilgrim and a wanderer, she says. It is the longing that sends us to search for our “lost home, a ‘better country,’ an Eldorado, a Sarras, a Heavenly Syon.”
The next is the craving of heart for heart, of the soul looking for its perfect mate. The third, Underhill says, is the craving for inward purity and perfection, to be exactly what we were created to be.
Because the kingdom of heaven — all that I need — is in me, I need not compare myself to others. But until my outside self reflects that inside self, I will always be seeking that kingdom.
Always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.