Ever since the COVID lockdown, I have deeply treasured my face-to-face encounters and visits with friends and strangers. Have you?
Yesterday, I had lunch with a friend who is an extrovert.
Over our salads, we talked about all kinds of things: our kids, COVID, Roe v. Wade, retirement, faith, relationships, childhood experiences, the state of the world. On and on. We keep talking and listening and connecting, moving smoothly from one topic to the next.
We enjoy all this talking and listening, this responding, this give and take.
As an introvert myself, it’s easy and lovely being with extroverts who are friendly, intelligent and curious. When I am with them, they provide most of the energy for our encounter. While I can and do introduce topics — oh, believe me, I can talk! — it’s their response and interest that keeps me talking.
That’s the nature of a good conversation, n’est pas?
Extreme talkers are not interested in conversation, only in hearing themselves talk. It’s almost as if they were quiet, they would cease to exist.
Have you ever gotten stuck with someone who would just not shut up and you could not leave? You take a few steps away or look at the door or your eyes glaze over, but they don’t pick up on those cues. They keep going. It’s like their talking has some sort of power that immobilizes you.
As for my delightful friend and I, we finish our lunch, walk outside, find some shade to talk some more and say goodbye.
Let’s do this again, we say.
And then I see a younger friend with whom I have a longer, deeper history of relationship. She is an introvert.
For us, it is enough just to hug and to look at each other. We say a few words about how we are doing and hug again.
She is working so she has to go. But first she hands me something: a warm, fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip-filled cookie.
When this woman hands me something, something delicious like this, it is a holy moment.
Years ago when I was at home healing from breast cancer surgery, she brought me a piece of fruit. We sat in my parlor and she held it out to me, a deep red round pomegranate. The orb and the act a perfection.
For some reason we love each other, this friend and I. We hardly ever see each other anymore. But when we do, it is joy.
Sometimes I find it difficult to make conversation with another introvert. It can be uncomfortable. Our responses are stilted. This was the case with a woman I worked with years ago. We liked each other and we had a lot in common, but it was difficult to converse.
After we made friends on social media, we began writing messages back and forth. Our written conversation flowed much more freely. It’s been so cool to finally get to know her.
Back to this dear friend I ran into. If she and I were to talk more about the issues of the day — for some reason, it’s not ever been important in our relationship to do so — but if we were to focus on politics and public policies, I suspect we would disagree on many topics.
What we do talk about is what matters most to us. The people we love, things we love doing, ourselves.
So I venture out of my rural neighborhood to do lunch in the metropolis of Harrisonburg and have two different encounters with two different people.
Each so rich.
