When I was a kid, a scary creature lurked under my bed at night. What was that creature? Where did it come from? Did it mean to hurt me?
Never once did I look under my bed to see if a monster was really there. Its evil continued to lurk ambiguously in the back of my imagination.
Now I wonder if that monster was me.
“Everyone carries a shadow, and the less it is embodied in the individual’s conscious life, the blacker and denser it is,” wrote the psychoanalyst, C.G. Jung.
As the oldest of four children, I understood that my parents and other adults expected certain behaviors of me. I was to set an example of obedience, responsibility and goodness to my younger siblings. As a matter of fact, I was subjected to lectures on this topic.
When I did something spontaneous like belt out a song or break into a jig, mom told me to shut up and sit down.
So I became what they wanted: I got straight A’s in school, did chores for my parents and had good manners. I was a curly-haired blonde child: smart, pretty and well-behaved.
That is, until I became a teenager. Coming of age in the late 1960s gave my shadow side the freedom to express itself. I protested and partied with the best of them.
Then, in my early 20s, I became a Christian and was expected, once again, to be good. I went to church, taught Bible studies and crusaded against evil.
However, I was plagued with temper tantrums. For months I was Nice Lady, then suddenly in the middle of a normal day I'd turn into Screaming Demented Monster. After bashing, smashing and screaming until I was hoarse, I became quiet, worn out with my passion. Slowly regaining my sanity, I wondered, “Where did that come from?”
I was never warned when these fits would happen. It was like a part of me that secretly conspired against me. And it wasn’t only in the privacy of my home.
Jung writes of this shadow, “At all counts, it forms an unconscious snag, thwarting our most well-meant intentions.”
The renowned psychoanalyst developed a concept called “enantiodromia” that I have found helpful. It asserts that the superabundance of any psychic force, when taken to an extreme, inevitably produces its opposite. In other words, the more committed you are to any position, the more the opposite will begin to nudge you as a compensation. We see this, for instance, in the conservative Christian preacher who is found to be consorting with prostitutes or exploiting boys for sex.
Even Mother Teresa had a dark side. After she died, her personal letters revealed that she, who offered so much hope to others, wrestled with the monster of despair.
Mother Nature offers a lesson here, too. In her amazing beauty, she offers us the most transcendent moments of peace and exhilaration a human can experience in this life. Yet that same Nature can wipe out whole islands of people in a tidal wave, devastate miles of forest and wildlife with a volcanic eruption and bring to ruin many a family in a torrential flood.
This is why, when a serial killer or child molester is caught, the neighbors always say what an extremely nice person he was. They’re shocked.
So what if we get down on the floor and look under our beds? What’s really lurking there? What if my singing, dancing self is under there?
What if we were to make friends with our monsters?
