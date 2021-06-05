The Massanutten Regional Library’s Annual Summer Reading Program returns this year as “Tails and Tales,” beginning Monday. The free, virtual program is open to all ages and includes a variety of events, a reading log app and prize drawings throughout the summer.
All seven of the library's branches will offer virtual programming including crafts, children’s story times and adult book talks. Programs are planned with the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the Frontier Culture Museum and musical performances from “Mr. Jon.”
Participants can sign up online using the Massanutten Regional Library website and download the ReadSquared app to log their reading. Instructions for how to register and download the app are online.
Prizes are courtesy of Cuban Burger, Grilled Cheese Mania, Greens & Grains, White Oak Lavender Farm, Walkabout Outfitter, Luray Caverns, BoBoKo Indonesian Café, Friendly City Food Co-op and Kline’s Dairy Bar.
The reading program is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Summit Community Bank, Rockingham Insurance, LD&B Insurance and Financial Services, BotkinRose PLC and F&M Bank.
