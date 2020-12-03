If piping hot cocoa garnished with a dose of whipped cream and funky inflatables are your idea of a good time, then look no further than the foothills of Massanutten.
Valley Olive Oil & Balsamics off Spotswood Trail is hosting another year of holiday delights on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. complete with carriage rides, a meet and greet with the jolly Claus couple and artisan vendors in Olde Town Center.
Business owner Christina McLaughlin said she began the tradition last year with her husband as a formal ringing in of the holiday season and hopes to continue adding more fun and surprises each year for families to enjoy.
“We love the holidays and wanted to be able to get others excited for it,” McLaughlin said. “Christmas, Thanksgiving, everything seems to be canceled, so I figured there has to be a way to fill the gap.”
Families can take a free ride in a horse-drawn carriage from 12:30 to 3 p.m., presented by Circle M Carriages of Keezletown, which normally operates at $30 per person fee for hour-long rides along Massanutten Resort’s western slope. Though Saturday rides will be a short trip around the McGaheysville Car Wash, the path will be decorated with a collection of wintry friends, such as an inflatable 9-foot tall dragon, and each ride will be limited to one household at a time.
After taking a trip in the carriage, join Mr. and Mrs. Claus for photos. Gift-wishers will not be sitting on laps, but can tell the big man in red what they want for Christmas. Photos are free and will be posted in a Valley Olive Oil & Balsamics’ Facebook album.
Kline’s Dairy Bar will offer hot cocoa and frozen treats and Orpha’s Gourmet will have a table of fresh doughnuts, breads and pastries. Jessica Trimble, of Elkton bakery Cookie Palette, will have a tent filled with baked sweets and cocoa bombs — chocolate shells loaded with cocoa mix and marshmallows that require a hot pour over to transform into a dreamy cup of cocoa.
“If people want to come stop by and pick up things for teacher gifts, coworker gifts, the cocoa bombs are great for that,” Trimble said. “I love getting out there and seeing other businesses as well as putting my name out there for people who may not know I’m in the area.”
Beat the holiday shopper crunch by stopping by the vendor booths with artisan present options from Virginia small businesses, including The Little Flower Field’s soy candles and ointments and KimBo Designs’ home decor and ceramics.
Trimble said the holidays are a special time of year for her family and the inspiration behind her business, so she is glad there is an opportunity to enjoy the countdown to Christmas this Saturday.
“As a family tradition, me and my son would bake and decorate cookies, so it ties all together for me, my profession and cookies. Cookies and Christmas go hand in hand, so it’s a special time to do what I love during one of my favorite times of year,” she said.
Harrisonburg resident Karin Eppard has shopped at Valley Olive Oil & Balsamics over the years at festivals and said she hopes to attend Saturday's event to support the shopping center off Spotswood Trail.
“I've always been a big proponent of shopping locally, especially companies in smaller areas like Elkton and McGaheysville because there's limited business there,” Eppard said. “When you find a business with unique products like Valley Olive Oil, I think it's important we encourage their success.”
Valley Olive Oil & Balsamics has an annual Christmas giveaway bundle with edible and topical treats such as lotion made with phenols from olive oil that are strong antioxidants and a mix for focaccia that only needs oil and a bake. Through Dec. 23, customers who spend $50 are entered into the giveaway, and McLaughlin said visitors can stop by the shop’s table on Saturday for a free entry. The winner will be picked and announced on Christmas Eve.
In a year marked by isolation, cancellations and watered down traditions, Eppard said she hopes the weekend’s wintry festivity serves to reconnect neighbors and sustain the sense of community in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“It’s important for us to have opportunities to socialize in as close to normal a manner as possible,” she said. “It sounds to me like the COVID precautions they have in place are thorough and well thought out, but I think that sense of normalcy is something we all crave terribly and being able to go out and do Christmassy things I think will do wonderful for morale.”
