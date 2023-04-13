What I love about the desert is the softness in the midst of harshness.
Ten years ago I had the privilege of living and working in the Mojave Desert for a month. Then a few years ago I returned to share it with the husband. He loved it too.
How to describe the soft colors of the desert? Almond, bisque, bone, brown, café au lait, coffee, golden, khaki, taupe, tan, sand and wheat, all contoured into soft layers of hills and valleys and flat unending vistas.
The ground itself feels soft, but it’s not as sandy as I expected. Growing up on the ocean, I thought it might be like walking barefoot on the beach. But it’s not. The ground is much firmer and your feet get dirty.
This is how it’s described in WikiPedia: “Due to the climate, there is an accumulation of weathered bedrock, fine sand and silt, both sand and silt sediments becoming converted into colluvium.”
Even the sounds are soft. Sound waves don’t carry well in the dry air. I had only to walk a few feet away from our filmmaking crew’s compound to enter into the quiet. I could see people doing things but I could not hear them. It’s an alone feeling. Not lonely, just alone.
It’s a sense of solitude and silence in a space of spaciousness. The Desert Mothers and Fathers of old sought this in the Egyptian desert.
This reminds me of something the author and speaker Eckhart Tolle said in a podcast: “Jesus said, ‘The Kingdom of Heaven is within you.’ I think if he lived nowadays, instead of ‘kingdom,’ he would have said, ‘dimension.’ And ‘heaven’ refers to a sense of vastness or spaciousness.”
For me, it was like that, without and within.
Another surprise was all the hot springs. Underground is a great aquifer that seeps to the surface into delightful pools. The husband and I stayed at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort motel. As a guest, you get to soak in their enclosed hot springs.
The people who live in the Mojave Desert also have a softness about them. We dined with residents and visitors one night at a once-a-week communal meal at the bistro next to our motel. About 15 of us spent hours around the large table enjoying the delicious fare and each other’s company.
Watching the sun set behind the Amargosa Mountains in also an unforgettable experience.
Ah, but there is a harshness to desert life. The extremes of temperature, the dryness of the air, the sandstorms, the lack of greenery … all make for living conditions one must adapt to.
On the film crew in 2013, we quickly learned to cover all our equipment, computers, personal belongings and food overnight, else in the morning they’d be coated and infiltrated with sand.
Since we were there in April, it wasn’t terribly hot. Mostly in the low 80s during the day. But with the air being so dry, if you’re working out in the sun, you can get dehydrated really quickly. We carried water with us to all our locations.
And we wore hats and scarves, long sleeves, socks and shoes, to keep out the inescapable sand and sun.
Even so, our chief photographer got sick with sunstroke and over the next 24 hours Graham Greene, an actor in the film, nursed him back to health.
With the nearest cell service and internet 40 miles away, our only contact with the outside world was the two landline telephones within the compound. That’s how far we had to go for groceries and all other supplies as well.
Harsh indeed. Unlike any other environment, but fascinating.
I’d go back in a heartbeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.