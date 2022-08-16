You know what? About five years ago, I wrote an article on an application named "MightyText.com." Almost three years later, I wrote about a better application that did pretty much the same thing. It was a bit more dependable and free. It was made by Microsoft and named "Your Phone." This one you had to install from the Microsoft store onto your computer.
They basically allowed you to text message from your phone using your computer.
Well, guess what? Microsoft recently improved that application again and changed the name to "Microsoft Phone Link." This occurred in the first quarter of this year and was influenced by making it Windows 11 friendly. But never fear, it also works flawlessly with Windows 10.
There are three things you need to make it work. One is a PC running Windows 10 (make sure it is updated) or Windows 11. Next, you will need an Android device running Android 7 or later. If you have a newer phone, you will be ready. By the way, Android 13 is due out in September or October this year. Finally, your phone and your PC both need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
To install it, click start on your Windows 10 or 11 computer and type "Phone Link." When you see it appear, click the app link. If you do not see it, you will need to update your Windows Operating System. If you have not updated recently, it is easy to do. Click the start menu button again and type "Updates" or "Check for updates" depending on how long it has been since you last ran it. Let the update run, which could take a while depending on your last update. When it finishes, restart your computer. Now, search for "Phone Link" again.
Click it and follow the directions. Basically, you start it on your computer. Then go to your phone and type in the web browser, "aka.ms/yourpc." Once the phone is ready, go back to the PC app. Now check the box labeled "I have the link to windows app ready" and click the link that states, "Pair with QR code." The QR code will pop up on your PC and you can then take a picture with your phone. It will then take a minute and your phone connects to your PC.
You can do many interesting things with it. Foremost, for me is messaging. You can type on your computer in the message area of this app to send SMS/Text messages from your phone. You may also see your messages coming in on your PC. That is a huge timesaver, since you do not have to retrieve your phone to read and respond to messages there.
Click around on the app in your PC. Keep in mind for some of the following to work you must use your phone and give it the OK to work with your computer. But only once each time you connect.
See who calls are coming from, and answer them if you wish from your PC. However, unless you have a Bluetooth headset, you will take and make the calls on your phone. You can also dial from your PC but talk on your phone.
You can open your phone on your PC and use any application found on your phone from your computer. I do not use that feature, but you could play a phone game if you would like to.
Also, you can open any photo from your phone to your computer and edit it on your PC. Then save it on your computer.
Try it out and see how you like using Microsoft Phone Link today.
