When I became pregnant with my first child at age 19, I was single, irresponsible, narcissistic, lazy, dishonest, belligerent.
Think I’m exaggerating? Ask anyone who knew me then. As a new mom, being responsible for somebody else’s life, health and happiness transformed me quickly into a dependable person.
Well, some of it happened quickly. The rest took time.
This is not just my experience. Some time ago I read about a single mom named Natalie who, upon graduating from Michigan State University, said that her daughter, Kadence, “motivated me even more to pull myself together because I had someone that was depending on me to be successful and to make it.”
Another woman, April, of Troutdale, Ore., had two children during her teens and went on to graduate from college. She said, “I never would’ve attended without the added responsibility. I owe my life and success to my oldest kids; they pushed me from being an ignorant girl into being a woman and a proud mother. Congrats to all women who pull up their boot straps and do the right thing.”
I admire young women who get their college degrees and enjoy careers before launching into motherhood, but that path is not for everyone. It wasn’t for me. As a high school student in an accelerated program, my plans included college and a career as a writer. No babies. Ever.
But I became pregnant. And that event determined my life’s path. Given the choice, I decided to raise my baby and marry my boyfriend.
Motherhood lesson No. 1: I don’t always know what’s best for me. Other forces in the universe are at work, to listen to and cooperate with. Unlike me, my baby daughter did not like to sleep until 11 a.m. When she first woke up, she lay in her crib cooing and wiggling. But she soon got hungry or her diaper got messy or she wanted to be held. If I wanted the crying to stop — and as a mom it distressed me — I had to take care of her.
She needed to be fed. She also needed to be changed, bathed, held, talked to, played with. She needed me for everything.
Lesson 2: Sometimes other people’s needs are more important than mine, and sometimes I am the only one who can meet those needs, whether I feel like it or not. When my daughter was a 1-year-old, I thought she drank a cup of bleach. I flipped out.
Why did I think she’d swallowed so much bleach? It tastes so awful.
Another time, she fell backwards, bonking her head on the cast iron radiator. She began bleeding profusely, and I again flipped out. My calm husband reassured me that all head wounds bleed profusely and that hers was not deep or serious.
Lesson 3: There are few reasons for flipping out. Don’t assume the worst. Calmly assess the situation and take appropriate action.
One of the most valuable lessons I learned raising kids was to respect them. In those times when I lashed out in anger or frustration, I could see the pain in their faces, how my words had hurt them. I remembered the hurt I’d experienced as a kid when my mother yelled at me.
I learned to say I’m sorry. Taking responsibility for your actions and apologizing go a long way with kids. With anyone.
Being a mother made me a better human being, in spite of everyone’s warnings that having a baby at age 20 would ruin my life.
Well, not everyone. Not my mom.
Did she know something I didn’t?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.