On Mother’s Day, we get all kinds of fuzzy good feelings about our moms. I do.
What comes to mind is my mother sitting at her sewing machine, or tucked at the end of the couch doing a crossword puzzle or in the kitchen making spaghetti sauce.
She spoke softly. She made our home homey.
Of course, she loved me.
But leafing through the journal I kept during my teenage years gives me a more honest view of our relationship.
You know how people say, “I’m not gonna lie.” Well, neither am I.
My relationship with my mother was a mixed bag of empathy, criticism, jealousy, defiance, nurturing, deception, disinterest.
As the oldest of four kids, I felt I was on my own. The younger ones needed all of her attention, care and nurturing.
My journal entries — from ages 14 to 16 — provide some insight into how I experienced my mother during that stage of my life, and how it contributed to the woman I became.
The first entry about Mom is dated Nov. 3, 1969. Apparently I tried to explain to my mom why I resented her: Because when she separated from my father, she told me all kinds of bad things about him in order to get me on her side.
Blips from other entries:
“My mother always tells me what’s wrong with my personality, habits, looks, hair, clothes and my faults.”
“Whenever I do something, I get told how I did it wrong.”
“She was sitting in the chair giggling with my sister” about my personality.
In other entries, I wrote about not letting her know how she hurt me, giving the appearance that I was unfeeling.
These things stay with you.
Just yesterday, as I was changing the sheets on my bed and doing other morning chores, I heard my mother’s voice saying, “You’re so lazy, Luanne.” And I thought, “I am certainly not lazy.” Neither am I driven to prove her wrong: I definitely know how to relax.
A Psychology Today article written by Peg Streep addresses some of these issues. It’s titled, “8 Toxic Patterns in Mother-Daughter Relationships.”
1. Dismissive. All of my accomplishments were insignificant or undercut in some way. Like the woman quoted in the article, I believed her for the longest time.
2. Controlling. “These mothers micromanage their daughters, actively refuse to acknowledge the validity of their words or choices, and instill a sense of insecurity and helplessness in their offspring.”
3. Unavailable. “Emotionally unavailable mothers, those who actively withdraw at a daughter’s approach or who withhold love from one child while granting it to another, inflict a different kind of damage.” This caused me to dislike my younger sister.
4. Enmeshed. “These mothers do not acknowledge any kind of boundary between them, their definition of self, and their children. In this case, the daughter’s need for love and attention facilitates a maternal chokehold, exploiting human nature in the service of another goal.”
5. Combative. “Included in this group are the mothers who actively denigrate their daughters, are hypercritical, intensely jealous of, or competitive with their offspring.”
6. Unreliable. I never knew which side of my mom was going to show up.
7. Self-involved. “A power player, she’s incapable of empathy; instead, very concerned with appearances and the opinions of others.”
8. Role-reversed. My mom tried to get me to be a little mother to my younger siblings, but I didn’t step into that helper role. Maybe that’s why she called me lazy.
Later, after I had children, I realized that my mother needed mothering. I began to understand her.
As for me, it’s taking me a long time to learn to be a good mom.
Lord, have mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.