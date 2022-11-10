Dad did not talk about the war much.
He served in Korea. He was a cook, he said, showing us a photo of him leaning in the doorway of a kitchen, a plain white apron tied around his waist.
As a child, I asked him about whether he’d been in battle, whether he’d killed anyone. Funny that I can never remember his response.
My dad was loud and funny and angry, full of ideas and action. Yet sometimes, in quiet moments throughout his life, I would catch a faraway look in his blue-grey eyes, as if he were troubled by something.
Back then, we didn’t know much about post-traumatic stress disorder. Most of the men and women who had served just moved on with their lives, carrying their memories with them.
Shortly after he returned from Korea, he met, courted and married my mother in 1953.
In 1954, the U.S. changed the name of the Nov. 11 observance to Veterans Day to honor the soldiers returning from Korea and all veterans of all wars. My grandmother, Florence Storms, continued to call it Armistice Day.
It’s understandable, because she would have been 20 when the allies of World War I and Germany signed a treaty on Nov. 11, 1918. Armistice Day is still commemorated in several European countries.
My grandmother’s teenage years would have been defined by the First World War, the way mine was defined by Vietnam. She would have known young men who served and perhaps died in Europe. After four years and so much devastation, the armistice would have been a welcome end.
The United Kingdom and its commonwealth nations observe Remembrance Day. At 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, the time in the U.K. when the treaty was signed in France, the Brits set aside two minutes for silence. Parades, speeches and wreath-laying are reserved for the following Sunday, Remembrance Sunday.
Here in the U.S., Veterans Day is observed with ceremonies, concerts and parades, including the Harrisonburg Chamber Veterans Day Parade and others across Virginia. Some restaurants offer free meals to veterans.
This poem, “We Were All Odysseus in Those Days,” by Amorak Huey, captures what my dad was like, post-Korea.
"A young man learns to shoot
& dies in the mud
an ocean away from home,
a rifle in his fingers
& the sky dripping
from his heart. Next to him
a friend watches
his final breath slip
ragged into the ditch,
a thing the friend will carry
back to America—
wound, souvenir,
backstory. He’ll teach
literature to young people
for 40 years. He’ll coach
his daughters’ softball teams.
Root for Red Wings
& Lions & Tigers. Dance
well. Love generously.
He’ll be quick with a joke
& firm with handshakes.
He’ll rarely talk
about the war. If asked
he’ll tell you instead
his favorite story:
Odysseus escaping
from the Cyclops
with a bad pun & good wine
& a sharp stick.
It’s about buying time
& making do, he’ll say.
It’s about doing what it takes
to get home, & you see
he has been talking
about the war all along.
We all want the same thing
from this world:
Call me nobody. Let me live."
To all the veterans in our community: thank you.
