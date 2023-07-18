Before I start with the possibly disturbing and scary topic this week about Neuralink, let me first do a follow-up. Last week I said we were finished with questions that I often get from readers. But Craig asked a question that he thought I would answer in the Q&A series for the past several weeks; however, I did not. So, I thought I should follow it up here as it was a good one.
Q: How is information stored by a computer?
A: Information is stored in computers by converting it into a digital format and then saving it onto various storage devices, such as a hard drive (magnetic discs, the old faithful), solid-state drives (chips, newer and faster), USB thumb drive (chips, fast, smaller, but portable), or other similar devices. All data on a computer drive, no matter what type of drive it is, is storing all information in binary code. Interestingly enough, binary code is made up of the digits, 1 (one) and 0 (zero) only. Meaning that text, graphics, music, video, etc. are only made by the way those two digits are aligned and how many there are.
Now, onto Neuralink.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that aims to create brain-machine interfaces. The company was founded in 2016 and has since been working on developing devices that can be implanted in the human brain. These implants are to enhance cognitive abilities and allow for direct communication between humans and computers. In addition to its potential medical applications, Neuralink’s technology could also have significant implications for the future of artificial intelligence and human evolution.
The FDA recently announced approval to begin human clinical trials of Neuralink, ghtech.site/FDANeuralink.
How does it work, how will it help, why should we worry? Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur who has been making waves in the tech industry with his innovative projects. One of his latest ventures is Neuralink (neuralink.com), a company that aims to connect human brains directly to computers. The technology works by implanting tiny electrodes or “threads” into the brain, which can then receive and transmit signals to external devices.
The potential benefits of this technology are vast. It could allow people to control devices simply by thinking. Or help restore motor function to those with paralysis, and even enable communication with each other with our brains and not with speech or physical gestures.
However, there are also concerns about the implications of this technology. Critics have raised questions about privacy, ethics, and the potential for abuse. There is also the worry that Neuralink could aggravate existing inequalities, as only the wealthy and privileged could have access to the technology.
However, despite these legitimate concerns, it’s hard to overlook the immense potential of Neuralink to revolutionize the field of neuroscience and beyond. By developing the ability to directly connect human brains to computers, this technology could unlock new possibilities for treating neurological disorders, enhancing cognitive abilities, and even enabling people to telepathically communicate with one another.
While much work remains to be done before Neuralink becomes a reality, it is clear that this brain-computer interface has the potential to be truly groundbreaking. As the team behind the technology continues to refine and develop it, we can only hope that they will do so in a responsible and ethical way. Making their focus on making this technology accessible to all who could benefit from it. Or maybe, “Welcome to the twilight zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.