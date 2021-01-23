Johann Sebastian Bach is often esteemed as the greatest composer of all time and has been honored for years through Eastern Mennonite University’s Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival. But new leadership in the festival is looking past the Baroque in hopes of expanding appreciation of orchestral music in an embrace of contemporary, cross-cultural art.
After years of traversing the globe and uplifting marginalized artists through performance and leadership, Amanda Gookin entered the position of executive director of the Bach Festival in December.
Gookin is a cellist who began playing in public schools at the age of 9. She quickly bonded with the instrument and began dedicating all her free time to training, and she continued to hone her skills through college. After graduating, Gookin moved to Barcelona and established a grassroots learning course teaching English. Years later, she also co-founded a Grammy-nominated multicultural, genre-independent quartet, PUBLIQuartet.
“My background in music is really rooted in activism and activism through the arts,” Gookin said. “Art is a tool for conversation.”
Less than two months in her role, Gookin has redesigned the festival’s website to recognize the native Manahoac lands that Harrisonburg occupies and changed its language to stretch beyond acceptance of all people into an open invitation and celebration of inclusivity.
EMU Director of Development and ex-oficio board member Braydon Hoover said Gookin has demonstrated passionate dedication to aligning the Bach Festival into EMU’s vision for intercultural competency with a commitment to amplifying musicians of marginalized backgrounds.
“She fuses a rich musical background with an inclusive leadership style. Her energy and enthusiasm for the arts, especially the intersection between art and activism, is infectious,” Hoover said. “In many ways, she’s the right person to lead the festival at the right time.”
Gookin resided in New York City before moving to Harrisonburg, but she is no stranger to the Friendly City. Gookin’s partner is Sam Suggs, bass professor at James Madison University, and she often traveled to Virginia to explore and immerse herself in the area.
“I’m really looking forward to the day Harrisonburg is post-COVID and I can really embed myself in the community,” Gookin said. “A good leader is just a good facilitator of conversation and facilitator of new relationships in an arts community.”
Former executive director David McCormick is leaving Gookin the reins as he moves to new roles as the Executive Director of Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival and Artistic Director of Early Music Access Project. McCormick and Gookin met several years ago at Avaloch Farm Music Institute, and McCormick said her talent is without question, but she also brings a knack for administration and creative direction that will bode well for the festival.
“She’s a wonderful cellist, and I think will immediately become an asset in that way. She’s also a very smart arts administrator, very good about getting the word out about music that’s happening,” he said. “She’s a very creative thinker and wider connected in the arts world.”
Gookin said she is fascinated by the prominence of activism and diversity in Harrisonburg, and she hopes to build on the festival’s work as a community organization to further connect people.
“What I’d like to do is bridge with other communities we have not reached and understand how the arts can connect communities who may not interact with each other in their daily lives,” she said. “We can use the arts to deepen conversation of justice, human rights.”
McCormick said he’s thankful for his time and relationship with the Harrisonburg community but is excited for the next chapter and expects wonderful things from Gookin.
“I feel really great about handing over the keys to Amanda,” he said. “She’s a really wonderful champion of new music as well as the music of Bach and others, and I think that’ll be a really new asset for the festival.”
At the current state of vaccinations and pandemic restrictions, Gookin said this year’s festival is looking to be a hybrid of virtual and livestreamed events, but she assures that 2021 will not spare an ounce of talent or beauty for the Bach Festival.
“We will have festival even if it is entirely virtual,” she said. “No matter what, we’re looking at really well produced, beautiful music of a high caliber.”
