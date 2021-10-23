Pastor Jan Orndorff said her pride and joy is a flower garden full of a variety of plants.
The secret to a beautiful garden, she said, is patience and an appreciation for God’s hand in nature.
“I have a huge flower garden. I really love my flower garden. I just love it,” Orndorff said, showing pictures of her garden on her cell phone. “There are some pansies. The thing about pansies is they look scrawny now, but in the spring they’re going to be gorgeous. I have put so much work into this. It’s a learning process — oh, and those are angelonias. Just being good at reading up on what you’re growing. I fertilize and weed constantly. I spend a lot of time in my flower garden. I do like caring for things.”
Using some of the same skills, Ordorff is putting down roots as the new pastor at Sunrise Church of the Brethren. Orndorff, who became the new pastor in August, was a pastor in Wardensville, W.Va., for 25 years at Sugar Grove Church of the Brethren. Ordorff, who also worked as a teacher in the Shenandoah County Public School system for 34 years, is hoping to cultivate relationships in her new role.
“Probably one of my favorite things about being a pastor is not the preaching but the relationships. It’s just getting to know people and helping people grow in their faith. I really do like taking care of people,” Orndorff said.
Associate Pastor Stephen Farrar, who’s been on staff at the church for nine years, said Orndorff has an eye for evangelism along with community engagement.
“She’s very caring individual, she’s very much a people person, very relational in her approach to pastoring. I have seen a very positive reaction from people at Sunrise and also through the Shenandoah District of the Church of the Brethren. She’s very well known in the Brethren district and highly respected,” Farrar said. “I think that she is [a good fit].”
Farrar and Orndorff agree that the congregation — which usually consists of between 20 and 30 members most Sundays — thanks in part to its small size, has a very tight-knit and committed core community.
“This is a very caring congregation. In the relationships that I’ve seen, Sunrise has folks that care very deeply in the folks that they’re in communion with. Community of that level, it’s a very precious gift because it’s something that you don’t find often,” Farrar said. “Membership has shrunk due to numbers not growing as much as they would have wanted. She’s got a lot of ideas about how to incorporate evangelism into things that would help the church try to meet some of those goals of growing again."
Orndorff spearheaded an idea for a “Christmas Kickoff” event at the church on Dec. 4, which will be open to the community and feature a Christmas choir, cookie decorating, wreath making, a model train demonstration and more.
“People just need to know we’re back in business. I hope it’s going to be a lot of fun and I hope we’ll have a lot of people come,” Orndorff said.
Diane Bowman Farrar, Stephen Farrar’s wife, who holds informal leadership roles in the church like running a weekly bible study, helps with worship, is licensed to minister in the Church of the Brethren and said she’s considering one day becoming a pastor.
“It’s an exploratory step on the way to a ministry position,” Diane Bowman Farrar said. “I’ve had a sense of calling. I’m doing everything I can to gain experience and make connections. I know that many women have [experienced barriers,] some congregations are more open to women leaders than others.”
Orndorff, who found her calling in her 20's, said being a woman in the Brethren Church hasn’t always been easy.
“For instance, funerals, there have been funerals where half of the family wanted me to be there and the other half is saying, 'Why is there a woman pastor?’ As people get to know me, they’re willing to accept,” Orndorff said.
Orndorff said she herself had many doubts when she first felt called to become a pastor. She said when she first felt the call, she wasn’t completely comfortable with female pastors herself.
“I heard God as an audible thought say, 'How can you call others when you’re not willing to obey my call?’ I started the long hard process of figuring out what that meant,” she said.
Orndorff said she hopes to continue building community through the church with events like the Christmas kickoff. Diane Bowman Farrar said she believes the congregation is energized and ready to grow.
“[It’ll] just to help us to invite folks in and connect with our neighbors and kind of get people into the spirit of getting ready for Christmas,” Diane Bowman Farrar said. “The Sunrise congregation is a small congregation but it’s a really special community. There’'s a core group that’s been super committed to the future of the congregation. We’re looking forward to the future and Jan’s arrival has brought a lot of new hope and energy to the group.”
