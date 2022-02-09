Audiences across the region are taking note of a local a cappella choir.
Note-Oriety, James Madison University’s premier women’s singing group, is one of the nation’s elite collegiate a cappella choirs.
The group’s cover of “Bang Bang,” on its 2015 album “Note-Oriety,” earned regional and national recognition, and “Note-Oriety” was named 2016 album of the year by Recorded A Capella Review.
On Saturday, Note-Oriety will have a concert at Bridgewater’s Sipe Center. The group that tours regionally will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Note-Oriety’s music features powerful vocals and sweet harmonies. Its 2020 album, “Note to Self,” features soulful covers of famous songs, including Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
Its music has earned social media shout outs from female stars like Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj, according to its Facebook page. In 2018, @OfficialTLC, '90s girl group TLC’s Twitter account, shared a link to a Note-Oriety performance with the caption, “Sing it, Ladies!”
Tickets for this week's show are available for purchase online at sipecenter.com/liveperformances.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.