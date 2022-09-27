The Off Broadway Players have returned to the stage for a silly comedy that takes serious acting chops to perform.
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” which premiered in 2012 in the United Kingdom, is about an acting troupe staging a murder mystery performance where chaos reigns.
“It’s a very ambitious project,” said Jeff Obenschain, the show’s director and technical director for the troupe. “To do it wrong and make it look natural is harder than doing it right.”
Obenschain joins a cast of many returning Off Broadway Players for “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which opened last weekend at Broadway’s J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium and continues at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets will be on sale at the door for the show that features a high-impact, moving set, complicated lines and laughter at every turn, according to Obenschain.
“It is a laugh a minute,” Obenschain said. “It’s all about having a good time.”
Obenschain said feedback from the audience for the first shows — which featured returning Off Broadway Players Susan Comfort and Seth Simmers, among others -- was overwhelmingly positive.
The cast and crew have been preparing for the show since July, Obenschain said, while he began his own preparations in the spring for this show after directing the players’ “Be My Baby” staging last year.
“It’s very funny and it’s well done,” Obenschain said. “To see it all come together is extremely gratifying.”
