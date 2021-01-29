Since renovating the old brick schoolhouse in Broadway, Oliver Art House has steadily brought life and color to Main Street with towering smiles on the lawn and eclectic art enticing passersby from within.
As owners William Snyder III and Moon Starship finalize the details to get the operation rolling at full swing, more creative opportunities are unfolding at Broadway’s art haven for people of all ages.
On Friday, Starship led a workshop on making dreamcatchers from recycled materials that were donated from the community. Starting February, she is leading Saturday morning classes. The first is a Valentine’s Day “Funky Cat Paint Project” on Feb. 6.
“It’s open to kids of any age. I don’t really want to put a limit on who can participate because I think it’s important for kids to tap into that playful, creative side,” Starship said.
She will also begin teaching an afternoon creative club for all ages next month. The club will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and focus on larger projects such as mural paintings, sewing and sculptures.
Snyder has a formal arts education background and studied art at various institutions including Carnegie Mellon University, Alleghany College of Maryland and Pennsylvania State University. He is instructing drawing courses for those who hope to refine their skills.
“Mine is more of allowing people to be more expressionist, learning, exploring with different kinds of materials,” Starship said. “I don’t want to be so strict about how someone has to come in and participate.”
Broadway resident Heather Smith said art is her favorite hobby and creating always offers positive bonding time with her 7-year-old daughter, Peyton. At home, the two often paint, sculpt and use recycled materials to make “inventions,” but Smith said opportunities like the monthly prompted art submissions are great for stimulating creativity while learning from home.
“It’s very exciting to have a small business here locally with art as an initiative,” Smith said. “[It gives] us a potential to either get our artwork out in the community or even just to go see what others are making.”
For the less artistically inclined, the Oliver Art House also hosts musical performances and small yoga classes. Starship said the couple hopes to make shows a staple offering for the community.
“We definitely want to see more music going forward,” she said.
Connie Magee led a gong bath sound healing class on Jan. 21 at the Oliver Art House and said the high ceilings and open space created a wonderful atmosphere for her workshop, but she loved being able to connect with Broadway residents.
“It’s a cute town, and I don’t often have a reason to go up there,” Magee said. “I’m really excited to see something like this popping up in our area. It has good vibrant energy, and that’s really needed right now.”
The cafe past the front door is still underway, but the gallery is open for browsers to pass through. For more information on the opportunities coming to the Oliver Art House, go to https://www.oliverarthouse.com.
