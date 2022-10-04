There has been an ongoing debate for years regarding this question. “Should I turn my computer off after I use it or leave it on?” Followed by, “Is the answer any different between a laptop and a desktop?”
Well, do not worry, as I will not resolve it for you here; however, it is something you should consider on your own. There are reasons for either choice. The choices depend on how you use your computer.
First off, there is no cause for concern if you leave your computer on, other than the memory getting bogged down. This will cause the computer to slow down. This could take days, weeks or more, depending on your computer. However, a reboot will resolve that by refreshing everything. You could also shut it down totally for a while and restart it when you need to use it. Also, keep in mind that occasionally you should reboot your computer because of software and system updates.
What about security if you leave your computer on and unattended? Good question, but I hope that your computer is protected by a router/firewall in your home or office. Most likely it is. This will block most problems. Also, you are running an antivirus application even if you do not realize it. This will protect you again. Windows has Windows Security built in which is a good antivirus software. Then I always suggest installing Malwarebytes (malwarebytes.com) on all computers, which gives you another defense. With all of this set up, you can be pretty safe. Unless you let something in by clicking the wrong link or downloading bad applications. But that can only be controlled by you.
There is also a difference between laptops and desktops. Heat. The desktop is more powerful and heats up more but has more fans and ventilation. Laptops have a minor problem with heat in that they have small vents and you may use them outdoors during warmer weather. This could contribute to higher internal temperatures. This can lead to wear and tear on some of the hardware. Warning: Make sure you never block the air vents on your laptop. Do not sit them in your lap, on a pillow, or your cloth legwear blocking the vents. This can, and most likely will, if repeated often, cause complications.
A computer uses energy, which increases your electric bill. Not a tremendous amount, as one study showed that a desktop computer costs about $30 per year if left on. However, that was not a scientific study. If you really care about the power consumption, you can get a power measuring unit and check each items’ power usage. This can be measured whether on or off as long as plugged in. One that I have had recommended to me is found here, ghtech.site/poweruse. It is not very costly and can provide useful information.
Should you leave computers on all the time? No definitive answer. Here is what I do. My notebook usually goes off when I am finished. I may use it for eight or many more hours a day. If I am going to use it again the next day, I will leave it on overnight. If it will be a couple of days before I plan to use it next, I shut it down until needed. I leave my desktop on all the time and reboot maybe twice a month. Note that when I worked full time in information technology, I needed access to my laptops 365/24/7. I left them on in my office all the time, rebooting them the last thing on Fridays. I then logged into them from my home computer to use them. They enjoyed long, very active lives.
My last vague and unhelpful thought is … when do light bulbs usually burn out? When you cut them on. As bulbs get older and worn, the fresh surge of power overwhelms the weaker bulbs and they burn out. I feel like the same could be said for computer components. A big surge of power rushing into the electronic components could burn an older part out. But again, that is only my “feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.