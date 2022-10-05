Like a rose-colored tide, each year, hundreds of community members join together at the starting line for a race supporting cancer prevention locally.
The wave of community members clad in pink — the color of breast cancer awareness — started out as a trickle of just 60 or 70 participants back in 2002, but surged to 800 participants or higher before the pandemic, trailing through the Sunset Heights neighborhood in Harrisonburg to spread awareness.
“Everybody’s impacted by cancer and breast cancer,” said Matt Little, co-director of the race and recreation and events manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.
Put on by the department, the 20th annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk returns to Westover Park on Oct. 28 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. After a socially distanced event last year that saw diminished turnout, organizers said they’re hoping with a return to a traditional race this year, the community will turn out in greater numbers.
“Everyone will begin the race together at the starting line,” Little said. “It’ll be all about rekindling and reconnecting with the people that come to the race year after year.”
With the race taking a virtual format in 2020, its in-person return in 2021 saw diminished turnout, just about 400 participants total, organizers said.
The event begins with an opening ceremony that will feature speakers including Appalachian folk musician and Rockingham County native Corrie Lynn Green, who will also perform some of her music for race participants.
Registration for the race is open to individuals and teams. A pandemic innovation, the race still offers a virtual signup option for those who want to complete it on their own time or support the cause without being at Westover Park on Oct. 28.
Organizers said to be guaranteed a T-shirt, individuals and teams must register by Oct. 14. After that date, the cost to register goes up slightly.
The race, which aims to be inclusive to people of all ages and abilities, begins in Westover Park and traces through the adjacent Sunset Heights neighborhood, organizers said, with participants encouraged to either run, walk or jog the approximately 3.1-mile course.
This year’s event will look similar to a pre-pandemic race, organizers said. All the participants will have the option to start at the same finish line. Last year, start times were spaced out, so there was no large crowd taking off at the same time.
Seeing everyone gathered together at the start and end of the race is a favorite part of some organizers of the event.
Erik Dart, race co-director and athletics manager for Harrisonburg parks and rec, said the money raised by the event stays in the community because it goes directly to the RMH Foundation for breast care and treatment at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“All the funds stay local and really make an impact locally,” Dart said.
Part of the RMH Foundation’s mission is providing mammograms — breast cancer screenings that can detect the disease in early stages — to low- and no-income people in the community.
“We’re just really lucky to be the recipient of the funds,” said Janet Wendelken, an RMH Foundation development officer. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.