In times like these — by which I mean, the dystopian future we never thought we’d live to see, yet here we are — it helps one’s mental health to focus on the everyday matters of life, such as washing the dishes, going through the mail and caring for the pets.
Unlike the husband and me, our pets demand their meals to be served at the same time each day.
If the food does not manifest when they expect it, they let you know.
Our dog, Jojo, is rather passive-aggressive about reminding us it’s time to eat. He paces around the kitchen, going to the corner to gaze with disappointment at his empty bowl, then to the threshold of the living room, and back again. Back and forth quietly.
This is not his habit at night when he’s thirsty. Some years ago, in spite of my protests, he began spending his nights in our bedroom. (Not, heaven forbid, on our bed.) If, perchance, the door is closed, he has no problem with whimpering and whining until one of us wakes up, gets up, and opens up the door so he can get to his water.
The dog also requires other maintenance: baths, regular changing of his flea collar, visits to the veterinarian for checkups and shots, and appointments with the groomer for furcuts.
Jojo — a poodle-Wheaten terrier mix who also answers to Giuseppe, José, Joseph, Joe, Joze and Jojo Baggins — has thick, curly hair; when it gets long we find locks all over the house. This requires more frequent vacuuming on my part.
He also needs regular rides in the husband’s dump truck or SUV. His favorite errand is going to the drive-thru at the bank, where he gets a biscuit.
And then there are the cats. We have two, Olive and Odin, adopted two years ago from a woman who could not take them with her when she moved.
Olive, a 15-pound tabby, requires three small meals each day. If food is not served promptly, she also paces, but not quietly. She meows loudly until the Kibbles are scooped into her bowl.
She meows loudly when she wants to be pet. If you don’t respond, there are consequences. She bares her sharp teeth. She swats at you when you walk by.
From spring through fall, Olive needs to be brushed to thin out her shedding fur. Even so, she leaves fur on all the surfaces where she sleeps: dining room chairs, the back of the couch, the bed, the carpet. This requires more frequent vacuuming on my part.
Unlike the dog, Olive is allowed on the bed. Well, if you know cats, we have no choice. She sleeps between the husband and me. That’s really sweet, but if I don’t get up when she does, she gets on my nightstand and dresser, and pushes my watch, glasses and pens onto the floor.
Odin is more of an outdoor cat. He’s almost orange and light as a feather. Still, when you’re outdoors and he comes up behind you, you can hear him galloping.
His “indoors” is the husband’s man cave/music studio and farm shop, which has a woodstove that provides lots of coziness and warmth in the cold weather.
Odin also requires his share of affection, brushing and meals. Odin supplements his cat food with hunting.
Of course, both cats have a health care regimen too.
In novels and movies about the dystopian future, cats and dogs don’t show up much as affectionate pets. “Fahrenheit 451” has its mechanical house and “The Hunger Games” has its wolf mutts.
We have Jojo, Olive and Odin.
