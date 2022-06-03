Are school shootings preventable?
In the aftermath of May 24 tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we’re thinking about this question again. While many people are convinced there is one single solution, the problem is multifaceted.
This is not the kind of thing you want to slap a Band-Aid on.
The truth is that many potential attacks are being prevented. But because they are “nonevents” we don’t hear about them.
Dr. Peter Langman told the Christian Science Monitor in a May 27 article that he’s convinced that school shootings are preventable.
Langman is a psychologist, trainer and author who has spent years studying acts of gun violence. He’s also a researcher for the National Threat Assessment Center of the Secret Service.
Langman began studying school shooters in 1999, right after the Columbine massacre.
After Columbine, many schools implemented lockdown procedures and active shooter trainings, but that’s not prevention. Prevention is stopping such an event from occurring.
Prevention is done through being proactive, Langman told the Monitor. What’s been working is to have a threat assessment team in each school so that when students or parents or anyone in the community reports safety concerns, there are people on-site who can investigate those concerns and determine if it’s a false alarm, a joke, a hoax, of if it’s a legitimate threat of violence.
This strikes me as similar to, but more intentional than, having a good community.
The makeup of the threat assessment team varies depending on the school. Ideally, there is an administrator, a mental health person, an IT person, a facilities person and a law enforcement person.
When a safety concern is reported, the team looks into it.
“It’s not that they want to punish students,” Langman says. “They want to keep students safe. And if a student is in crisis, they want to connect that student to whatever resources are necessary to get them out of crisis.”
In the case of Uvalde and Sandy Hook, the threat came from outside the school community. Langman says that anyone who knows the perpetrator, who sees or hears any warning signs, to report what they know to the local police or other law enforcement.
When asked about access to guns, Langman said most juvenile school shooters have gotten guns from their own homes.
“Firearm security in the home is a critical issue,” he says. He wants to see a public education campaign to improve firearm security.
Unfortunately, when young people make threats, we often don’t take them seriously.
This is where community comes in.
People, young and old, who are part of a community, keep an eye out for each other. Community gives people a sense of support, safety, connection and belonging. In a community, we are exposed to positive influences and role models. We share activities, ideas and feelings with each other. We learn from each other, even from those with different perspectives.
In a healthy community, we learn acceptance and self-acceptance.
In community, we know each other.
Langman says of communities that “we’re all on duty.”
He cites the example of a young woman working in a pharmacy processing photos. When she saw pictures of an arsenal of guns and bombs and close-ups of a person’s angry face, she notified the police.
When the customer came to pick up his photos, the police were there to arrest him. They searched his apartment, finding “massive amounts of guns and bombs” and his detailed plans to attack his school campus the next morning.
This young woman felt it was her responsibility, as a member of her community, to report what she’d seen.
It’s up to each one of us.
