Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.