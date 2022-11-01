After last week's article regarding “Steps Recorder,” someone asked if there is a way to get more immediate support from a friend or relative for problem resolution? The simple answer is, "Yes!" The more complicated answer is that there are as many ways to do this as Doan's had pills in the 1940s. But last year I recommended “Quick Assist.” So, check that article at grayhaired.tech/quick-assist.
Now on to today's information on how to practice safe Wi-Fi.
Well, first nothing actually explains what Wi-Fi stands for. Mostly since it does not stand for anything. The alliance that put it together before it became popular either hired someone to come up with a catchy name, or they just liked the sound of “Wi-Fi,” sort of like Sci-Fi for science fiction. I have heard it said that it stands for Wireless Fidelity, but that turns out not to be correct.
To initiate everyone, what is the difference between Wi-Fi and public Wi-Fi?
Wi-Fi at home runs from your internet provider through a protected device that gives you good security. So, you are safe using it from home. However, public Wi-Fi networks are found in places like libraries, shopping centers, airports, coffee shops, and other public locations. They let you use their Wi-Fi for free. So, if I am at a local eatery needing to do some work, I can log into their public Wi-Fi and work from there. Public Wi-Fi networks are not secured and they don't require any login credentials to use them. They may request your email address for marketing purposes but it does not make your browser secure, i.e., private. This could make them a prime target for hackers who can steal your personal information, like passwords, log-in information, and credit card numbers. It is important to be careful when using public Wi-Fi networks, as you can never be too sure about the security of them. And sometimes any data you transmit onto the network may perhaps be intercepted and read by third parties.
The following steps will help to protect your data, information, and privacy on public Wi-Fi. The easiest way, if you do not need it, is to turn off the Wi-Fi on your device, whether smartphone or computer. Next, for your smartphone only, if you turn off Wi-Fi you can still safely use your phone on your data connection which runs through your cellphone provider. For your computer, the easiest way to get Wi-Fi is to set your phone's "Hotspot" on. This will provide you with the internet from your computer to your phone then to your wireless provider. This is safe. If you do not know how to do this, check with your phone provider. They can walk you through it the first time and it will be easy after that. However, make sure that you have free Hotspot service or know the limit you may have so that it does not cost you any extra.
Finally, if you need to use public Wi-Fi often, as I do, get VPN software for protection. You get a VPN provider and start it up after connecting to the public Wi-Fi. Then it protects your browsing.
Which VPN (Virtual Private Network) service should you get? Well, that is an enormous question, since there are many of them out there. Personally, I will not suggest any since there are possibilities of them failing. Not likely for the big names, but possible. Google for VPN providers to get suggestions.
Also, they will cost you. Most VPN services provide a free trial period but after that expect to pay. How much? It depends on how you pay. Some will cost you $4 to $5 per month, if you pay annually. If you only want it for a month or two, expect more like $12 to $15 per month.
Be safe out there kids!
