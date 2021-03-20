In February, multimedia artist Torie Topor began releasing a series of limited edition prints from local artists in a fundraiser for Harrisonburg-area service workers titled Printual Aid.
Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Topor will be at the Agora Downtown Market with prints from all 27 participating artists for sale.
Designs range from cheery messages bursting with neon saturation to monochromatic memories of anticipation verbalized in poetry.
Topor said the fundraiser was created to raise funds for service industry workers who were affected negatively by the pandemic. Each print is available for $20 each with all sales going to workers in the food and service industry through support from Strength in Peers.
