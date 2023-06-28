Purple Cauliflower A Perfect Summer Centerpiece

As a vegetarian, I search for ways to cook vegetables that can be substituted for meat. When I saw the purple cauliflower at the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market on Tuesday, I knew I wanted to prepare it for my family that’s in town. I thought back to roasting a whole chicken with garlic and herbs stuffed under the skin; my former showstopper piece. Next, I envisioned an impressive, sizzling, garlic-y, caramelized cauliflower leaving the oven that’s so tender you can scoop it with a spoon right at the table — a showstopping meal. Here is my vegetarian vision brought to life and it’s perfect for a cozy, rainy summer day. Vegetarians and meat lovers alike can enjoy this dish. It’s that tasty! Try serving it with my pairings which are another twist on classic comfort foods. Make sure you don’t forget to add the love, y’all!
Whole Head of Cauliflower, Roasted
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower, color of choice
- 1 head of garlic
- 2 sprigs rosemary
- 2 sprigs oregano
- Salt and pepper
- Lots of love
Method
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Peel garlic and slice in thick slices or into fourths.
Remove herb leaves from the stems.
With a paring knife, cut out little notches in the cauliflower every 1/2 inch or so for the garlic to fit. Note: if your cauliflower has been in the fridge for a few days, it might be a bit flimsier, so you can avoid cutting and pull the florets apart to stuff the garlic and herbs in.
Grab a piece of garlic and an herb leaf and stuff it in the notch.
Continue to do so until the whole head has garlic and herbs stuffed in it to your liking.
If you have any garlic or herbs left over, turn the head over and stuff them in the bottom.
Rub the whole head with cauliflower with oil. Yes, with your hands. They’re the most useful kitchen tool.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast in the over for an hour to an hour and a half, until it is fork tender all the way through.
Garnish with fresh, chopped dill.
Dill Mashed Taters
Ingredients
- 1 quart new red potatoes
- 4 cloves garlic
- 3 - 4 springs fresh dill, about 3 tbsps.
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 tbsps butter
- Salt and pepper
Method
Cube potatoes into 1/2 inch pieces.
Peel the garlic.
Add both to a saucepan or pot and fill with water an inch over the potatoes.
Add a very large pinch of salt.
Cover and let boil/simmer until the potatoes are fork tender (they slide off a fork when you pierce it).
Drain and add the rest of the ingredients.
Mash until you reach your desired consistency.
Taste and adjust seasoning.
Mushroom Gravy
Ingredients
- 4 large mushrooms
- 1 large while onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 tbsps olive oil or butter
- 1 tbsp better than bouillon, I use the vegetable one, or any other bouillon
- 2 cups water (you could also use stock instead of water and bouillon)
- 2 tsps soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce or both
- 1 tbsp of mixture of parsley, rosemary and dill
- 2 tsps corn starch
- Juice from 1/4 lemon
- Salt and pepper
Method
Prepare ingredients — slice mushrooms and onions and mince garlic and herbs.
Heat a saucepan over medium heat.
When heated, add the butter and oil, then the onions.
Stir consistently and caramelize the onions.
Add salt and pepper.
Right before the onions are caramelized, when they all aren’t quite brown and jammy, add the mushrooms and garlic.
Continue to sauté until the mushrooms are a little browned and the onions are caramelized.
Next, add the water and bring to a gentle simmer. You could also sub in some red wine for the water.
Add in the Better Than Bouillon, soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce.
Let it simmer until it has reduced by about a quarter.
To a small bowl, add the cornstarch. Scoop out about 2 tbsps of gravy and add to the bowl. Whisk until the cornstarch has dissolved.
Reduce the heat and slowly stream in the cornstarch liquid, whisking.
Let it simmer for a couple more minutes until thickened.
Add in the herbs and the lemon juice.
Taste along the way and adjust seasoning.
Bon appetit,
Halee
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
