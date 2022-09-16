Editor's note: This week's Rural Pen column was written by Luanne Austin's daughter, Rachel, who is originally from Elkton and now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Curtsying, I offer the Queen my hand as my head is bowed, my right toes tipped to the ground behind me, and my left knee slightly bent.
Her Majesty takes my hand and waits for me to rise.
Releasing my hand, she asks: “How long have you worked here?”
I can’t believe she’s speaking to me! But I smile and answer, “For two years, Your Majesty.”
On March 19, 2008, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, visited East Belfast Mission, where I was then employed as a homeless support worker.
The Mission had been established in a working-class Belfast community in 1985 on the site of a Methodist church originally built in 1826. This area of the city was known for its historic shipyards where the Titanic was built, and for surviving the Belfast Blitz in the spring of 1941.
The Mission welcomed the community through its doors for all kinds of reasons, including a busy cafe, housing advocacy services, mother and toddler groups and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. With all this activity, the Mission had a vision to further expand services to the community, so made plans to completely raze and rebuild a more modern space.
That’s why, in 2008, the late British Monarch visited, in support of the government’s grant of several million British Pounds.
There was a lot of excitement in the weeks leading to the Queen’s visit. Small repairs were underway around the premises and the schedule of events was confirmed. We were informed that we must attend a meeting on royal protocol to prepare ourselves for the official visit.
First, we were advised to wear smart office clothes. Next, the men were taught to bow and the women to curtsy according to British royal protocol.
We were to speak to the queen only if she addressed us, in which case on the first instance, we addressed her as “Your Majesty,” and then “ma’am” for any following instances.
Finally, we found out that Queen Elizabeth II would be following a schedule for the day, but that Prince Phillip was unpredictable and often flitted around during royal visits. Who knew where he’d pop up?
On March 19, we arrived ready to meet the Queen!
We gathered in the church hall, a small gymnasium large enough to hold the 100-plus people involved in the Mission, from staff to mums and tots from the neighborhood, to elderly regulars at the cafe. We stood in semi circles around the hall, a buzz of excitement in the air as we waited for the Queen to enter.
When Her Majesty arrived, she was wearing a mint dress suit with matching hat and was attended by several ladies-in-waiting of similar age and appearance. That took me by surprise – how much her attendants looked like her!
I was also surprised and delighted that she went around to every group and every person, shook our hands, and said something to each of us. She was very collected in the midst of all the activity that surrounded her.
After she shook my hand and spoke to my work colleagues, we stayed in our formations as she continued around the room. We were all chatting excitedly when Prince Phillip appeared in the hall.
When he popped over to our group, we didn’t know what to do, but he was jolly and began dancing a little. He told us that we looked like we were about to start Morris dancing standing in these horseshoe formations. And then he disappeared!
Overall, it was a heartwarming affair and an incredible privilege that I’ll never forget.
I hope King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla will be an equally entertaining double act.
