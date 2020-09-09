The Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center will host “The Church in Black and White,” a one-day symposium on the racial history and future of the Brethren and Mennonite churches on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m at Eastern Mennonite University and virtually via Zoom.
The symposium will feature five speakers from across the United States, each addressing different aspects of racial relations, past and present, of these two denominations. The five speakers are Stephen Longenecker, professor of history at Bridgewater College, on Brethren and Mennonite responses to slavery in the Shenandoah Valley in the 19th century; Doris Abdullah, Church of the Brethren representative to the United Nations, on ways to address international issues of religious intolerance, greed, racism, bigotry, and ignorance; Tobin Miller Shearer, director of African American Studies at the University of Montana, on his recent book, "Two Weeks Every Summer: Fresh Air Children and the Problem of Race in America;" Eric Bishop, president of Student Services at Chaffey Community College in California, on how historic peace churches can and should react to the racial issues of today; and Drew Hart, professor of theology at Messiah University on his two books, "The Trouble I’ve Seen: Changing the Way the Church Views Racism" and "Who Will Be a Witness: Igniting Activism for God’s Justice, Love, and Deliverance."
For full details and registration information, visit https://brethrenmennoniteheritage.org/events-calendar/the-church-in-black-and-white.
— Staff Report
