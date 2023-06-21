Radishes Turn Up In Creamy Pasta Sauce

Lingering coolness in the air has made spring crops happier for longer, and summer crops grown in ground outdoors a little slow to wake up. Eating with attention to place and shifting season means making the most of what is available. Root vegetables have been abundant and aplenty. Greens and brassicas too.Limitations can be fuel for creativity, especially in the kitchen. If you’re sick of turnips, try this recipe out — it works great with radishes too.
Turnip Cream Pasta Sauce
Ingredients
• 3 — 4 turnips, quartered and peeled
• 2 cloves garlic
• 1 cup cream, or your favorite broth for a dairy-free version
• 1 tsp dried or 1 tbsp fresh oregano
• 1 bunch of chopped kale, stems removed
• 2 — 3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
• pasta of your choice
• 1/4 cup pasta water from cooking pasta
• drizzle of olive oil
Method
Boil turnips like you would potatoes until they are soft. Remove and let cool until you can touch them.
Meanwhile, mince garlic and add to a skilled on low heat with oil and herbs.
In a bowl, mash turnips and slow stir in cream or broth. Continue incorporating the two until a smooth texture is reached; you can also use a food processor. Add turnip mash to skillet and simmer for 20 minutes to reduce cream/broth, stirring frequently over medium-low heat so the cream doesn’t curdle.
Remove kale stems and save for a future broth or soup; and chop greens. Add to sauce and cover pan to wilt the kale.
Boil pasta until tender. When pasta is finished cooking, strain and reserve 1/4 cup liquid to stir into sauce. Once pasta water is incorporated, you should notice the sauce thicken up. Add more or less to adjust consistency to your liking.
Serve the turnip cream sauce over pasta with sliced scallions and fresh grated parmesan on top.
Market Shopping List
• Turnips or radishes
• Garlic
• Kale
• Scallions/Green Onions
Recipe by Wild Altar Farmstead.
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
