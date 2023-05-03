Ramps Four Ways!

Hello everyone!
My name is Halee, and I am the market manager of the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market. I am so excited to meet you — perhaps again — on this platform. Cooking is my passion and I am grateful to teach folks how to use beautiful ingredients from the market. My style is intuitive cooking, meaning I want you to follow your heart and go against my recipe to adjust to what’s in your fridge and what fits your taste. It’s my goal to waste as little food as possible. I hope to inspire you to get creative, confident and excited to cook locally and seasonally.
Ramps are a highly-sought-after and local-to-the-Appalachians allium. They taste like a cross between garlic and onions and are oh-so delicious. Because they’re such a rare, delicate and here-for-a-short-while ingredient, here are four simple recipes that highlight ramps as the star they are. You could use these recipes to make a whole ramp-themed meal or choose one to go along with whatever you’re serving. If you don’t have ramps, you can always sub them for spring onions or green garlic!
Ryan’s Fruit Market & Orchards sells bunches of ramps at the Harrisonburg Farmers' Market while they are in season.
1. Grilled Ramps
Ingredients: Ramps; seasoning blend of choice — we chose Montreal Steak Seasoning; small bit of olive or avocado oil.
Method: Get your grill ready. While it’s heating, toss your ramps in oil until they all have a small amount coating them. Then lightly toss them in your seasoning mix. When your grill is ready, grill them for about 2 to 4 minutes, tossing them halfway through. Enjoy on their own, as a side dish, or as a topper to your grilled entree.
Note: You could also just do this in a pan if you don’t have a grill.
2. Grilled Ramp Tahini Dressing
Ingredients: about 5 leftover grilled ramps (if that’s even possible!) or fresh, 1 lemon, 2 tbs tahini, salt and pepper to taste, 1 tsp honey from Hott's Apiary or InterNutritionals, 1/3 cup of water or more for a thinner dressing.
Method: Finely mince your ramps. In a large bowl, add the ramps, salt and pepper, tahini, honey and lemon juice. Whisk until they combine to form a silky and cohesive mixture. It will get clumpy before it yields the desired texture. Next, add in the water and whisk until smooth. Taste and adjust flavorings as necessary. Enjoy on a yummy salad or as a sauce. Yields 4 - 6 servings.
3. Sautéed Ramps and Mushrooms
Ingredients: 1 bunch of ramps, 5 oz mushrooms of choice from Shenandoah Mushroom, Hawk Nest Farm or Ryan’s Fruit Market & Orchards, 2 tbs butter or olive oil, a couple dashes of soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Optional: 2 generous pinches of red pepper flakes.
Method: Slice mushrooms and remove the tough part of the stem. Cut ramps into 1/2- inch pieces. Heat a medium-sized cast iron or sauté pan over medium high heat. Once it’s hot, add in butter or oil. Saute the mushrooms with a pinch of salt and pepper until they have browned, about 5 to 10 minutes depending on the mushroom. Add in the red pepper flakes, ramps and soy sauce or Worcestershire and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. Enjoy on a steak, on rice (add the ramp dressing!), or just on its own! Yields 2 to 5 servings depending on how you eat them.
4. Ramp Salt
Ingredients: green leaves from 2 bunches of ramps, 1/3 cup kosher or sea salt.
Method: Finely mince, blend or food process ramp leaves. Mix and rub together with the salt. Spread out onto a baking sheet for 12 to 24 hours until completely dried. Store in a jar and use as a seasoning or finishing salt for ramps all year round.
Please let me know what you think and come say hi at the market booth! I hope you enjoy!
Halee Jones
Recipes and photos are property of The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market.
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
