Kristen Peyton is a painter who creates dreamy scenes of windows, nondescript faces and drawings of architecture.
“The essence of my work is observation,” said Peyton in a press release. “I paint directly from my chosen motif … inspired and motivated by the energy of life [I see].”
The Randolph-Macon professor will showcase “Paintings and Drawings” at Bridgewater College in January.
The show, which is currently installed in the Beverly-Perdue Art Gallery in the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, will have an opening reception Jan. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gallery. Peyton will give an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m.
The show will remain on display through Feb. 2.
The exhibit and opening reception are free and open to the public. Masks are required for all in public spaces on the college’s campus.
— Staff Report
