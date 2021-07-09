After two years of silence, the 500-million-year-old rock formations of Natural Chimneys Park and Campground will light up once again with the sounds of Americana at the eighth Red Wing Roots Festival from today through Sunday.
These three days of “Great Music in the Great Outdoors” were started by Blue Ridge Mountains-based roots band The Steel Wheels in 2013 as a way to feature independent roots artists along with the Red Wing Academy, a four-day intensive summer camp that teaches folk traditions of improvisation and group play for teenage students of stringed instruments.
Since 2013, Red Wing has grown to feature 40-plus artists from across the country. Headline performers include the Mavericks, Sarah Jarosz, Hiss Golden Messenger and Bettye LaVette. Previous lineups have included the Devil Makes Three, Lake Street Dive, Mandolin Orange and Dawes, and event organizers emphasize the importance of the variety of acts at the show.
“We’ve got a lot of newcomers this year, including Son Little and Bettye LaVette,” organizer Michael Weaver said.
And it’s not just about the music. Festival organizers select popular food and drink vendors, as well as local artisans. Food vendors include a Harrisonburg Farmers Market favorite, Crepes Didot, along with Mr. J’s Bagels and Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza.
Beer on tap at the event will be provided by sponsor Blue Mountain Brewery, and there will be options for wine, cider and hard seltzer. Charlottesville-based radio station WNRN, a supporter of independent music, is another main sponsor of Red Wing.
“We really appreciate the community that comes out of this festival,” WNRN membership coordinator Lauren Velardi said. “We’ll see somebody live that we’ve heard on air and just be blown away by them.”
WNRN recently hosted Hiss Golden Messenger front man M.C. Taylor for a performance of the album “Quietly Blowing It,” which was released on June 25, for a Home Studio Session, similar to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts.
“The new release finds Taylor at one of his most sincere and considerate demonstrations of songwriting yet,” Patrick Coman wrote in WNRN’s blog. “While he confronts events of nationwide importance ... he does so with his individualistic touch that feels deeply human at its core.”
Hiss Golden Messenger will perform today at 6:45 p.m. on the Blue Ridge Timberwrights Stage, one of the festival’s five stages.
The Red Wing Academy, which is hosted by The Steel Wheels’ fiddle player, Eric Brubaker, will perform today at 4 p.m. at the Kinfolk Stage.
The Kinfolk Stage will also feature a number of dance opportunities, including square dances with Ragged Mountain String Band and Hogslop String Band, Cajun dances with The Revelers and a honky-tonk dance with Charlie and the 45s and Tess and Thomas.
“There will be a lot of dancing at the Kinfolk Stage. That is something new this year,” Weaver said. “There will be all kinds of dance and some with callers.”
Other outdoor activities include organized bike rides and runs, and a large kids’ play area featuring a rock climbing wall.
After being cancelled in 2020, festival organizers say they’re excited for the event to return.
“We’re super busy this year and with the pandemic planning was very uncertain,” Jeremiah Jenkins, managing partner with Black Bear Productions, said on a June phone call.
Organizers also say all systems are go for this year’s festival.
“We are super excited for the festival to return in 2021, and we’re anxious to finish setting up and for everybody to show up,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.