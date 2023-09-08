Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.