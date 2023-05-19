SUNDAY
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg. Service from 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. Sunday school from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. Breakfast, fellowship from 9 — 9:30 a.m.
»ANTIOCH CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4107 Fort Lynne Road. worship at 9 a.m. Pastor Chip Leatherman to speak. All are welcome.
»APOSTOLIC/PENTECOSTAL ROCK CHURCH, 3617 Buttermilk Creek Road, Harrisonburg. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Poling to speak. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main St. Services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with children’s church. Livestream of 11 a.m. service at asburydowntown.org. Nursery care by staff during services.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. 540-828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BELDOR MENNONITE CHURCH, 2512 Beldor Road, Elkton. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor James Akerson to speak. All are welcome.
»BETHEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 184 Kelley St, Harrisonburg. Worship begins at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Join online via Zoom.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 11374 Phillips Store Road. Worship at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Larry Aikens to speak.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road. Sunday school at 9:30, Worship at 10:30 a.m. and on F.M. 91.3. All are welcome.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion. Service at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Joe Lehnen. All are welcome.
»BLUE RIDGE INDEPENDENT CHURCH, 38 Independent Road, Elkton. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor: Michael Bence. Wednesdays: Bible study, youth groups at 7 p.m. and prayer meeting at 8 p.m. 298-9426.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run. Worship and outdoor simulcast at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel. Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m.
»BRIDGEWATER BAPTIST CHURCH, 5568 John Wayland Hwy. 11 a.m. worship. The sermon title for this coming Sunday will be "What I've Done," and the main scripture passages will be Luke 13:1-5, Jeremiah 17:10, and Psalm7:9.
»BRIDGEWATER CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater. Phone: 540-828-3711. Email office@bwcob.org.www.bwcob.org.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 E. College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kate Rascoe. Livestream on YouTube. 540-237-2120. bridgewaterpresbychurch@gmail.com. bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St. Worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St. Service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Richard Moll to speak. Food Pantry open from 5–6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month.
» CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 15266 New Market Rd, Timberville. 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor is Rev. Debra Cline. All are welcome.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton. Worship at 10:30 a.m., also available drive-in or on Facebook Live. cloverhillumc.org. Pastor: Sarah Bailey. All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St. Worship at 10 a.m., Livestream on YouTube channel daytonUMC-va. Pastor: Rev. Jenny Day. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. Beside Arby’s. Worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor: Ted Hott, 433-2386.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor: Rev. Debra Cline. All are welcome.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St. Worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. All are welcome. 298-8348.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 660 South Main Street. Services at 8 a.m. for Rite I, 10:30 a.m. for Rite II and music. 540-434-2357. https:/www.emmanuelharrisonburg.org.
»EVANGELICAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF ELKTON, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton. Morning worship at 10:30 a.m.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton. Worship at 11 a.m. Rev. Debbie Powell. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 540-298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor: Rob Nykamp. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 South Dogwood Drive.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 540-434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes. Worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square. Worship at 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, (next to RMH Medical Center.) Services at 11 a.m. with Reverend Yun Goo Kang. 540-896-7168.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Doyle Payne, pastor.
»GRACE AND TRUTH REFORMED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1712 Smithland Road. Worship at 11 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday school. Ryan Bever, pastor. 434-509-8698.
»GRACE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 205 N. Fourth St., Shenandoah. Worship at 10:30 a.m. with children’s church and 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Worship and Word at 7:30 p.m. Wayne Comer, pastor. 540-209-2626.
»GRACE MEMORIAL EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dan Macgill, priest in charge. All are welcome.
»GRACE MENNONITE FELLOWSHIP, 209 Lacey Spring Road. Sunday school at 9 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. Food pantry Mondays 3 — 5:30 p.m. 540-442-6235. gracemennonite.net. Pastor is Joshua Cox.
»GROTTOES CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4626 Eastside Highway. Worship at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday school. For information, visit church Facebook page.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road. Kids club and Bible study are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. 540-833-5251. greenmountchurch.org.
»HARRISONBURG FIRST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 315 S. Dogwood Drive. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Paul Roth, interim pastor. 540-434-8288.
»HARRISONBURG MENNONITE CHURCH, 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg. Worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise. Worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»HEART OF MAN SPIRIT FIRE CHURCH & HEALING CENTER, 3711 Industrial Drive, Broadway. Worship, children’s church: 11 a.m. Wayne Long, pastor. Adult Sunday school, 10 a.m. 540-214-7366. heartofman2017@gmail.com.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, 21094 Dovesville Road, Bergton. Worship at 2 p.m. Bob Silling, pastor: 540-852-9383. Thursday bible study at 7 p.m.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St. Online worship at 11 a.m. Rev. Daniel Purdom, pastor. Services livestreamed on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway. Worship: 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Pastor Nathan Hollenberg.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Rd, Linville. Music begins at 8:45 a.m. service at 9 a.m. Rev. Costella Forney, pastor. Drive-in: 95.1 FM or Facebook. All are welcome.
»LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE VALLEY, 1660 South Main St., Harrisonburg. Service on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday School 10 a.m. 540-810-0812, or philmycuplord@gmail.com. Podcast: mabelmemorial.podbean.com.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton. Worship at 11 a.m. Call 540-852-3250
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird. Worship at 10:30 a.m., on Facebook and massanuttenchurch.org. Adult Sunday school 9 a.m., children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
»McGAHEYSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10106 McGaheysville Road. Worship at 10 a.m. Rev. Ilgha Ilunga, pastor. 540-289-5445. All are welcome.
»MILL CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7600 Port Republic Rd., Port Republic. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 11 a.m. 540-289-5084. Glenn E. Bollinger, pastor. Services in-person or Facebook Live.
»MELROSE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 20 Trinity Church Road.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton. Worship at 10:45 a.m. Adam King, pastor. All are welcome.
»MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH, 12769 Third Hill Rd, Fulks Run. Worship Service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a Fellowship meal. Evening services begin at 7 p.m.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville. Traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Stacy Meyerhoeffer, pastor. Children’s church provided. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVET CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 38 Mount Olivet Church Road (near Massanutten Resort), Elkton. Worship at 11 a.m. Wayne Wright, pastor. 540-810-2280.
»MT. SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 5197 Bryant Hollow Road, Elkton. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m.
»MT. SOLON PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 977 North River Road, Mount Solon. Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday Bible study at 7 p.m. 540-350-2600.
»MOUNT TABOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8335 N. Valley Pike, Rockingham. Worship at 11 a.m. Gordon Meriwether, pastor. Adult Sunday school at 10 a.m. Facebook Live @Mt.TaborChurchVA. All are welcome.
»NEW LIFE COVENANT BRETHREN CHURCH, 923 Natural Chimneys Road, Mount Solon. Worship: 10 a.m.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road. Worship at 1 p.m. Tim McAvoy, pastor.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road —north of Linville. Worship at 11 a.m. Linda Waggy, pastor.
»PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH — REFORMED, 1441 Erickson Ave. Worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study at 10 a.m. Young adult fellowship Thursdays, 7 p.m. Andy Rice, pastor.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville. Worship at 11 a.m. Join us by video or by call-on. 540-896-4241. Patchworkers meet Wednesdays from 9 — 11 a.m.
»REDEEMING LIFE MINISTRIES, 144 Christians Creek, Staunton. Service times are Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Children and student ministries provided.
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ashley Isernhagen, pastor.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville. Worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Prayer Shawl Ministry meets Thursdays from 2 — 4 p.m.
»SANGERVILLE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 26 Vance Road, Bridgewater. 10:30 a.m. worship service.
»SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 229 Main St., Dayton. Worship at 11 a.m. Ted Schulz, pastor. 540-879-3338. shepvalleylutheran.org.
»SKYLINE CHURCH, 1586 S. Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. with Skyline Band.
»STAUNTON AGLOW LIGHTHOUSE, 144 Christians Creek, Staunton.
»ST. PAUL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA, 1338 George Waltons Road, Mount Solon. Worship at 10 a.m. John Staubus, pastor.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater. Worship at 11 a.m. Tim Craver, pastor. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sermons online: summitcob.org. 540-828-6262.
»SUNRISE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 1496 S. Main St. Worship at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 11 a.m. Jan Orndorff, pastor. 540-434-1773. sunrisecotb@gmail.com.
»TRUTH AND GRACE MINISTRIES, 290 Raider Road, Broadway. Service at 10 a.m. 540-810-1551.
»VALLEY FRIENDS MEETING, 363 High Street, Dayton. Meetings are Sundays at 10 a.m. valleyfriends.org
»VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 521 Alleghany Ave., Harrisonburg. 434-7868. victorybaptistharrisonburg@gmail.com.
