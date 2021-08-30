Bethel (Mayland) Church of the Brethren will celebrate its 125th anniversary Sep. 12 at the church in Broadway.
Gathering music will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service and a meal.
The first main movement in the worship service entitled "Proud of Our Past" features a former pastor of the church and a 50-year-old sermon. The second, "Prepared for our Future," will include a sermon by Pastor Larry Aikens about Bethel Church of the Brethren's vision for the future, with special music performed by the choir and praise team.
After the worship service, the church will serve a catered meal. All are invited.
— Staff Report
