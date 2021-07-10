SATURDAY
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (beside Arby’s), hosts a food bank from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For anyone in need. Come around to the back door. For information, call Pastor Ted Hott at 540-820-7442 or 540-433-2386.
»GOSPEL SING, sponsored by Damascus Church of the Brethren and Hilltop Bible Church, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Damascus Church of the Brethren, 20906 Criders Road, Criders. Music provided by Anita Shifflett, Josh Oldaker and Richard and Rita Delawder. A freewill offering will be collected. Refreshments provided. For information, contact Bob Silling at 540-383-5861.
SUNDAY
»ACORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1570 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, in-person service from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday school from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and a breakfast fellowship from 9-9:30 a.m. Posted COVID guidelines followed.
»ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children’s church offered during 11 a.m. service. Nursery care available all morning by paid staff. Livestream of 8:30 a.m. service available at asburydowntown.org.
»BETHEL CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN — MAYLAND, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, worship at 9:45 a.m. Drew Gibbons to speak. Music provided.
»BEAVER CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Cooper to speak. Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. Please note change to summer worship times. 828-2767 or beavercreekchurchva.org.
»BETHLEHEM BRETHREN CHURCH, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, drive-in worship at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Thomas A. Smith, pastor, to speak. Those attending should tune to FM 91.3.
»BETHLEHEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Tenth Legion, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert Edwards to speak. Bible study and church school will not be held. tenthlegionbethlehem.weebly.com.
»BRETHREN AND MENNONITE HERITAGE CENTER, 1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, entrance off Garbers Church Road, will host “Worship in the Woods” at 7 p.m. Sundays, June 27-Aug. 15. Join members of the community for music and homilies in the natural amphitheater setting. Includes George Bowers, speaker, and music by Sam Showalter. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. Handicap parking available upon request. Free. For more information, visit brethrenmennoniteheritage.org/summer-vespers.
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, indoor worship and outdoor Simulcast services at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Wetzel to speak. Sunday school classes for all ages at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
»BRIDGEWATER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 110 East College St., worship at 10:30 a.m. Service available in-person with COVID-19 guidelines and live stream on YouTube. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Lisa Florence Mullen, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, N.C. Music provided by Brett and Lacey Johnson. For information, call 540-237-2120, email bridgewaterpresbychurch@gmail.com or visit bridgewaterpc.com.
»BRIDGEWATER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 219 N. Main St., in-person worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services available online at bridgewaterumc.com/sermons. 828-0890.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donnie Owen to speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Check-in at door. Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. 896-7218 or BroadwayBaptistVa.org.
»BROADWAY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 107 E. Lee St., church services at 10:30 a.m. available on Facebook. Services will include music, Bible readings and sermon by Pastor Jake Kave. facebook.com/BroadwayPresbyterianChurch.
»CHERRY GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10459 Cherry Grove Road, Linville, worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. For worshipers fully vaccinated for Covid-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, worship at 10:30 a.m. in-person in the sanctuary, listening from the church parking lot with drive-in, or online on Facebook Live or later in the day on our church website, cloverhillumc.org. Pastor Sarah Bailey to speak. All are welcome.
»DAYTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 215 Ashby St., worship at 10 a.m., in-person in the sanctuary or LIVE stream through the church’s YouTube channel daytonUMC-va. The Rev. Jenny Day, pastor, to speak. 879-2102, daytonumc.net or Facebook.com/DaytonUMC.
»DIVINE LOVE FELLOWSHIP, 56 S. Carlton St. (Beside Arby’s), indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Ted Hott will speak. For information, call Pastor Ted at 433-2386.
»DONOVAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debra Cline, pastor, to speak. Indoor worship services held in the church social hall during the summer months. For worshipers fully vaccinated for Covid-19, masks are not required for indoor worship. All are welcome.
»ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 205 Warren St., worship at 10 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. All are welcome. Social distancing required; masks requested for unvaccinated worshipers. 298-8348.
»EVANGELICAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Debbie Powell to speak. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Please note change in worship time. Social distancing required; masks requested for unvaccinated worshipers. Services also available on Facebook and at evangelicalumc.org. 298-1767.
»FAIRVIEW CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN-ENDLESS CAVERNS, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Nykamp to speak. All are welcome. Bible study live on Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m. facebook.com/FairviewEndlessCavernsCOB. 540-896-2509 or fairviewendlesscaverns.com.
»FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, 940 Chicago Ave., drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Tony Hiles. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. For information, call Tony at 271-0344.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 611 Broad St., in-person worship at 11 a.m. Worship will include a consecration service for Deaconess Alice Graves. Graves will be consecrated as church mother and recognized for her dedication, commitment and service to the Lord, her church and community. A box will be placed in the vestibule for cards, gifts and prayers. Sunday school will not be held. Practicing of all sanitation protocols, social distancing, and wearing masks required. Pastor, Dr. C. E. Williams. All are welcome. 434-3969.
»FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GROTTOES, 91 2nd St., Grottoes, worship at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with sanitizing in between services. Pastor Mark Wingfield to speak. Worship is also held at 6 p.m. Sundays. Online service available on Facebook. 540-820-8954 or fbcgrottoes.net.
»FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 17 Court Square, in-person worship at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Services available online at firstpreshbg.org/live. For more information, visit firstpreshbg.org.
»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF BROADWAY, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, next to Sentara Health Center, indoor worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. 896-7168.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, indoor worship at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Doyle Payne, pastor, will speak.
»GREENMOUNT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 4881 Greenmount Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m., with social distancing measures in place. Drive-up option available. Pastor Scott Harris will speak. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated worshipers; children and vaccinated worshipers if preferred. All are welcome. 833-5251.
»HARRISONBURG UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS, 4101 Rawley Pike, Dale Enterprise, worship at 10:30 a.m. To join the service, get the link by contacting office@huuweb.org.
»HILLTOP BIBLE CHURCH, is currently meeting at Damascus Church of the Brethren, 20906 Criders Road, Criders, worship at 2 p.m. For information, contact Pastor Bob Silling at 540-383-5861.
»JOHN WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 445 Sterling St., online worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Costella L. Forney, pastor, to speak. Services available live stream on Facebook.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nathan Hollenberg to speak. Music provided by Deb Proctor and Scott Smith. Nursery provided for indoor services. Children’s church will be held the second Sunday of July. Children’s Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. second and fourth Sundays during July. Outdoor services: masks encouraged for unvaccinated worshipers. Indoor services: masks suggested for unvaccinated worshipers, encouraged for vaccinated. 896-5001.
»LINVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, 9 a.m. worship with music beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Meadows, pastor, to speak. Services drive-in style, FM radio connection 95.1 or watch us on Facebook. All are welcome.
»MABEL MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2025 Reservoir St., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. All are welcome. 810-0812 or philmycuplord@gmail.com.
»MASSANUTTEN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, worship service available at 9 a.m. on the church Facebook page and online at massanuttenchurch.org.
»MARTIN LUTHER EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, indoor worship services at 11 a.m., with social distancing observed. The Rev. Barbara Krumm to speak. For information, contact Rev. Krumm at 852-3397.
»MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, indoor and drive-in worship at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Gordon Meriwether to speak. Masks required for indoor worship, tune radio to FM 89.1 for drive-in worship. All are welcome.
»MOUNT OLIVE BRETHREN CHURCH, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, traditional worship at 9 a.m., contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are also available on Facebook and Livestream. For information, visit mtolivebrethren.org.
»MOUNT OLIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, worship at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer to speak. Children’s church provided. All are welcome.
»NEW LIFE CHURCH, 923 Natural Chimneys Road, Mount Solon, worship at 10 a.m. Aaron Cosner to speak. All are welcome. Services streamed live on Facebook. 540-421-7988.
»NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1020 Smithland Road, worship at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim McAvoy to speak. Sunday school will not be held.
»PINE GROVE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 7876 Simmers Valley Road (north of Linville), worship at 11 a.m. Interim Pastor Linda Waggy to speak.
»RADER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 17072 Raders Church Road, Timberville, in-person worship at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Sunday morning Zoom service also available. Join us by video or by call-on. Get the link by contacting the office (896-4241) with your e-mail.
»SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, indoor worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen to speak. Masks and social distancing required.
»SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13970 Hupp Road, Timberville, indoor worship at 9 a.m., masks and social distancing required.
»SKYLINE CHURCH, 1586 S. Main St., worship at 10 a.m. Ray Hatcher to speak. Macy and Laney Eye to lead worship. Children’s ministry available for toddlers-fifth grade. Youth Group available for high school and middle school students. Services available live on Facebook. Men’s Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Women’s Group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. SkylinechurchVA@gmail.com, skylinechurchva.com or give.egive-usa.com/app/giving/skylinechurch.
»SUMMIT CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, 10:30 a.m. in-person worship. Pastor Tim Craver to speak. COVID restrictions have been lifted; however, masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Please note change of worship time, effective through August. Sermons can be found on church web page, summitcob.org. 828-6262.
»THE SALVATION ARMY CHURCH, 185 Ashby Ave., in-person worship at 10 a.m. Service also available by Facebook livestreaming, facebook.com/TSAHarrisonburg. A breakfast fellowship meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Prayer line, 540-434-4854. Social Services available and food pantry open from 9-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
»TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 725 S. High St., is currently offering streaming video of worship services Sunday’s at 10 a.m. Check our Facebook page, facebook.com/TrinityHarrisonburg. You may also check our website for updates, trinitypresbyterianharrisonburg.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
»BRETHREN OF MOUNTAIN GROVE, 12769 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, will hold vacation Bible school from 6-8:15 p.m. July 12-16. Theme: “Rainforest Explorers”, for ages 2 through fifth grade. Supper provided each evening at 6 p.m. Adult class to be taught by Associate Pastor Jerry Shiflet. All are welcome. Masks not required, but may be worn. Social distancing encouraged when possible.
»BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 166 Mason St., will hold vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. July 12-16, for ages Pre-K and older. Supper provided for children and families at 5 p.m. All are welcome.
UPCOMING
»BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 154 N. Main St., holds weekly RCIA sessions 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, free and open to all to discover the “Biblical, historical and unbroken shepherding of God’s fallible people to the restoration of our original One-ness with the Triune God” through the actual, Real Presence of the Person of Jesus — God the Son — in the Sacramental Life of the 2,000 years of the Catholic church. In-person and online. Call 540--4341 or lprieto@bsccva.com to be put in touch with team leaders, Eric Pisk or Donna Lou Shickel.
»BRETHREN AND MENNONITE HERITAGE CENTER, 1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, entrance off Garbers Church Road, will host “Worship in the Woods” at 7 p.m. Sundays, June 27-Aug. 15. Join members of the community for music and homilies in the natural amphitheater setting. Series includes: Robert Yutzy, speaker, and music by Becky Hunter and Mary Kay Adams on July 18; Sara Halteman, speaker, and music by Vocal Chords on July 25; Christy Dowdy, speaker, and music by Claire Wayman, Andrea and Curtis Nolley on Aug. 1, and Shenandoah Valley Biblical Storytellers and Robert Alley, song leader, on Aug. 8. The series will conclude with the Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Youth Chorus on Aug. 15. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. Handicap parking available upon request. Free. For more information, visit brethrenmennoniteheritage.org/summer-vespers.
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Mondays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. (email hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com for meeting access).
»BROWN BAGGERS AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP (Wednesdays), Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. The group, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., meets from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays (enter from the back of the church via the handicapped ramp). For more information, contact hburgbrownbaggers@gmail.com.
»BUSINESS MEN’S FELLOWSHIP USA, which meets temporarily at Firm Foundation Church, 1314 Pleasant Valley Road, will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 10. Meeting will include fellowship, worship and testimony by Dr. Tilahun Goshu and Meserat, an Advancing Native Missions team which ministered in Ethiopia and Africa. Meserat is involved in medical missions via Mihret Medical Supply. Men, women and students welcome. No charge. For more information, call David Burkholder at 540-421-2897.
»CLOVER HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, is currently seeking a pianist to join the church’s music ministry. Paid position. Interested persons should contact Pastor Sarah at 540-209-7409 or sarahbailey@vaumc.org.
»EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH FOOD PANTRY, 660 S. Main St., has launched its Babies First Program, which will provide diapers, food, formula and other baby items for families in need. Program is funded through the generosity of Emmanuel Church parishioners, a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and other private donors. The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, except federal holidays. Participants may visit twice per month. Pantry is open to all regardless of race, color, creed or gender.
»FRIEDENS CHURCH, 3960 Friedens Church Road, Mount Crawford, hosts a senior citizens’ covered dish meal at noon second Wednesdays. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. All seniors welcome. 434-8907.
»LINVILLE CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, will host a free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. July 21.
»STAUNTON AGLOW LIGHTHOUSE, will meet on July 15 at Redeeming Life Ministries, 144 Christians Creek, Staunton. Coffee and fellowship will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Nancy McGuirk, Aglow International Mid-Atlantic Region regional director. A covered dish luncheon will follow; those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.
»TUESDAY NIGHT AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP, hosted by Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, will meet electronically from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. Due to Covid-19, the group is temporarily conducting electronic meetings. For online meeting information please contact: TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
